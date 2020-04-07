Medical equipment store offers curb-side service

LUMBERTON — A city medical equipment store has followed the trend of offering drive-through or curb-side services during the ongoing pandemic.
Southeastern Health’s Southeastern Home Medical Equipment has taken their store outside in an effort to follow social distancing guidelines and to reduce exposure to COVID-19.
“Customers enter our drive-through lane and first get a screening,” said Zachary Stamper, store manager. “Once they pass the screening, we begin to assist with their home medical equipment needs. We deliver CPAP and ostomy supplies, for example, to their car. If they want to look at something before they buy it, like bathroom equipment or different types of flavors of nutritional supplements, we bring it to the car and hold it up for viewing so that they can feel comfortable with their purchase without ever having to enter the actual store.”
Continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, and bilevel positive airway pressure, or BiPAP, setups are scheduled by appointment with a telephone screening. Patients must be fitted for this type of equipment so an in-store visit is still required.
“We are doing everything we can to continue to provide our services to our customers and patients in a safe and efficient manner,” Stamper said. “Many of our patients seem to enjoy the experience and, so far, we are getting everyone through the line quickly.”
Medical equipment and supplies are essential for patients with ongoing health conditions that require periodic replenishment of materials, such as ostomy or urology supplies. Having a local, reliable source for these items helps patients feel as though their needs are being met, giving them some much appreciated peace of mind.
“I am proud of this team for coming up with a way to overcome the obstacles that coronavirus has presented to our health system and community,” said James Granger, Southeastern Health Business Development officer, whose responsibility areas include Southeastern Home Medical Equipment. “A store environment can be a challenge to transition as people need to shop and consider their purchase but these employees have taken the store to their customers in a way that is working very successfully.”
Southeastern Home Medical Equipment is located at 2002 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton. Customers who have questions or need supplies may call ahead at 910-738-3560.
Amanda L. Crabtree is the Public Relations coordinator for Southeastern Health