Grants available to promote tourism

March 21, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Tourism Development Authority of the Lumberton Visitors Bureau is accepting grant applications from nonprofis seeking to promote travel and tourism to the Lumberton area.

Grants may be given in three categories: production and printing of printed materials; production and placement of print advertising; and in a general category for non-printed items, which will include digital and social media advertising.

The completed application must be received by 5 p.m. on May 8. The completed application can be dropped off, mailed, faxed or emailed to the Lumberton Visitors Bureau.

Contact the Lumberton Visitors Bureau office by calling 910-739-9999 or via email al [email protected] for information or to request an application.

