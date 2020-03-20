Man charged in Christmas Day murder

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man who was already in the Robeson County jail has been charged in an armed robbery and shooting death on Christmas Day.
Michael Lane Breeden, 50, of Robert Bessie Road in Lumberton, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Breeden was in jail under $100,000 bond after being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a firearm was seized at his home on Jan. 7 by sheriff’s investigators.
He is now under a total of $225,000 secured bond and no bond on the murder.
He is accused of killing 54-year-old Richard Gilchrist, of Avery Road, in St. Pauls.
Sheriff’s deputies responded about 8:23 p.m. on Dec. 25 to a report of a robbery and person shot at 593 Avery Road in St. Pauls, according to the statement. Gilchrist was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He died of his injuries on Jan 3.
The Robeson County Criminal Investigations and Homicide Divisions investigated the case with assistance from the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Fayetteville Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, according to the statement.
“This case is an example of law enforcement agencies from all levels working together for the common good. These senseless cowardly acts carried out by repeat criminally convicted felons cannot and will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “While this was a tragic incident, I am pleased with our investigators taking their time to secure the much needed evidence to bring forth charges and to bring closure to a grieving family.”
Anyone with information about the case should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.