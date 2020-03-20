Man charged in Christmas Day murder

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health will open two COVID-19 screening sites in the coming days, including one drive-through.

A site on the grounds of Southeastern Health Park, located at 4901 Dawn Drive in Lumberton, will open Saturday, according to information from the health-care company. The screening site will be for Robeson County residents and established patients of the health system. The site will operate Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

If participants meet the established criteria for COVID-19 testing after multiple screening phases at the testing site, samples will be collected and processed off site. Results will not be available on the same day as testing.

“In accordance with the CDC and to meet the demands of our community, we made the decision to open the drive-thru screening,” said Joann Anderson, president/CEO of SeHealth. “The safety of our residents and patients will remain our top priorities, and we are committed to doing everything we can to support our community. As long as there is a need in the community, we will provide the screening.”

Anyone wanting to be screened must be over the age of 18 and have valid identification. Individuals will be billed for any flu or strep tests that are administered at the site, however, there will be no charge for COVID-19 testing. People with insurance should bring their insurance cards.

Participants are also encouraged to bring a mobile phone to be used for communication with the on-site assessment team as they move through the screening site. Participants will be required to remain in their vehicle. Smoking and the use of tobacco-related products will not be allowed on the property.

The Clinic at Walmart, The Clinic at Lumberton Drug and The Clinic at Brisson Drugs will be closed beginning Friday so resources, including staff and providers, can be deployed to the Health Park drive-thru screening site.

People seeking walk-in care for minor health issues should go to the Southeastern Health Mall Clinic at Biggs Park Mall, Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke, or Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville.

A screening site also will be opened at Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke, located at 923 W. Third St. Screening for COVID-19 within the clinic will take place during normal operating hours for patients who meet testing criteria.

Southeastern Health also has made changes to the visitation policy at Southeastern Regional Medical Center and outpatient clinics effective Friday. The new policies are consistent with other leading health-care organizations across the country and in North Carolina.

Effective Friday, there will be no visitation at SRMC with the exception of one visitor per pediatric patient. Additional exceptions will be made only for extreme medical circumstances.

At outpatient clinics:

— No visitors will be allowed and are encouraged to wait in their vehicle.

— Well visits will be conducted by telephone. Patients will be contacted by the appropriate clinic.

— No new patient consults will be scheduled for non-emergent issues.

Southeastern Health also has canceled all elective surgeries and procedures. Patients scheduled to have an elective surgery or procedure will be contacted to reschedule at a later date.

For more information about SeHealth’s COVID-19 drive-thru screening, call 910-735-8864.

For ongoing updates and resources from SeHealth related to COVID-19, go online tohttp://www.srmc.org/main/covid-19-update.html.

