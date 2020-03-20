City declares state of emergency

LUMBERTON — A state of emergency has been declared in Lumberton because of the new coronavirus.
The declaration was signed Thursday by Mayor Bruce Davis and it has little or no effect on most residents who are going about their normal business, said Holt Moore III, the city attorney.
“It would not, really,” Moore said. “It’s a declaration you would put a curfew in, but we did not do that with this declaration.”
The city might impose a curfew down the road, he said. The last time the city did that was with Hurricane Florence in 2018.
The people most affected by the declaration are those who enjoy playing electronic games that offer cash rewards. The declaration calls for the immediate closing of all electronic gaming facilities that contain more than two games. A facility with two or fewer games must have the games spaced at least eight feet apart, and the games must be cleaned “with disinfectant wipes every hour.”
The main point of closing electronic gaming facilities was to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Moore said. People standing in groups of three or more for hours at a time creates a situation in which the virus could spread. And with more and more people out of work because of the closing of restaurants, government offices and schools, the potential was there for more people to be frequenting the gaming establishments.
“It’s not like going to Rose’s and getting what you need and leaving,” Moore said.
The declaration also puts Lumberton in line for certain funding.
“Whereas, the City of Lumberton believes that a Declaration of a State of Emergency will improve access to state and federal resources and early adoption of those resources, that would otherwise not be available and the City believes such Declaration will ensure the safety and well-being of all Lumberton residents and visitors …,” the declaration reads in part.
Not all funding requires an emergency declaration, Moore said. The city declared the state of emergency out of “an abundance of caution.”
“If there is a funding source that requires a declaration, we have done it,” Moore said.
The town Fairmont declared a state of emergency on Tuesday. The declaration imposes a curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. for residents ages 17 and younger. Religious gatherings, travel to and from work, and civic duties are exempted from the curfew.
And to no one’s surprise, scammers are tying to use the COVID-19 threat to trick people out of their money.
“Scammers will exploit any situation they think will help them be more successful in their scam. With the outbreak of COVID-19, scammers have found a platform that preys on people’s fears and could make them more likely to be victimized,” an FBI notice reads in part.
The FBI warns members of the public to be aware of criminals trying to use malicious websites and apps that appear to share virus-related information to gain and lock access to people’s electronic devices until payment is received.
“Criminals will likely continue to use new methods to exploit COVID-19 worldwide. Report scams and attempted fraud at ic3.gov,” the notice reads in part.
People can improve their chances of not becoming a victim if they:
— Avoid opening attachments and clicking on links within emails from senders you don’t recognize.
— Always independently verify the information originates from a legitimate source (for example, check the CDC website).
— Refuse to supply login credentials or financial data in response to an email.
— Visit websites by inputting their domains manually.
For more information about corona virus scams, visit the FTC site. https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/coronavirus-scams-what-ftc-doing or
https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/03/checks-government or
https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/03/ftc-coronavirus-scams-part-2
The Fayetteville-based Cape Fear Valley Health System announced Thursday that starting Friday all locations, including hospitals and outpatient clinics, will be closed to visitors until further notice in a bid to protect staff and patients from COVID-19.
Exceptions are:
— Labor & Delivery: Laboring mothers may have one support person/coach for the duration of their stay. If the support person/coach leaves the premises for any reason, he or she will not be allowed back into the building.
— Pediatric patients: A legal minor may have one parent or guardian with them.
— Patients who need a healthcare decision maker or require communication assistance may have one assistance person with them.
— End of life patients will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to determine the appropriate number of visitors.
— All exceptions will be determined by the hospital.
“Even in the above situations, visitors with symptoms of a fever or respiratory illness symptoms, including cough or shortness of breath, should remain home. Hospitals will use discretion and may screen visitors for signs and symptoms of illness,” a statement from the health-care system reads in part.
There still are no reported cases of the new coronavirus in Robeson County.
As of 9:45 a.m. Thursday there were 97 cases and no deaths in North Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 10,442 cases in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and US Virgin Islands as of noon Thursday. The CDC also reported 150 deaths.
Reach T.C. Hunter by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.