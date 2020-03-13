County board meets on Monday

LUMBERTON —The Robeson County Board of Commissioner will appoint two members to the Dangerous Dog Appellate Board on Monday when it meets.

A the meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the board’s chambers in the county administration building on Elm Street in Lumberton, board members will appoint members to District 1 and District 6 of the board. The commissioners established the board, which includes experts, including law enforcement, veterinarians and Health Department officials, for appeals of the new dog ordinance the county recently adopted.

The board will also appoint members to the Board of Equalization and Review.

Three public hearings are also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting. SN Properties of LumbertonL LC is requesting that an eight-acre tract of land be rezoned form a R-A Residential Agriculture District to a R-1 Residential Single Family District to allow for single-family dwellings.

Theyboard will also hear from Steve Britt, of Wisharts Township, who is requesting a conditional-use permit to operate a used-car dealership. The final hearing will come from Renford Scott, of Pembroke, who is also requesting a conditional-use permit o operate an auction house and antiques storage in a R-A Residential Agriculture District.

Wildlife Specialist Andrew Taylor is scheduled to give a presentation on beavers.

The board will convene as the Housing Authority and hear the administration, housing, financial and maintenance reports.

The Robesonian will live stream the meeting on Facebook.