Two charged with murder for selling deadly drugs

LUMBERTON — Two Parkton residents have been charged with murder after a woman consumed drugs allegedly sold to her by them and died.

Sandra Miller, 56, and Elgin T. Phillips, 54, both of 205 Stonewall Court in Parkton, were arrested Thursday and each was charged with second-degree murder by drug distribution and were placed in the custody of the Robeson County jail under a $3 million secured bond each, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The murder charges are in relation to the death of 43-year-old Tonya Allen, of Raeford.

After consuming drugs, Allen was taken March 4 from the Stonewall Court residence of Miller and Phillips to the Dollar General Store on Davis Bridge Road in Raeford, according to the Sheriff’s Office statement. Allen was then taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where she later died.

Also arrested were Michael John Fertig, 51, and Timothy Byrd, 43, also of 205 Stonewall Court in Parkton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Each of the four people was charged with felony conspiracy possession with intent to sell and delivery cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fertig and Byrd were jailed at the Robeson County Detention Center, each under a $2 million secured bond.

The arrests came Thursday after Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators and SWAT team members executed a search warrant at Stonewall Court in Parkton, according to the statement. Investigators and deputies seized a quantity of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. A firearm, two vehicles and $2,978 cash also were seized.

“We have lost too many in our county at the hands of drug dealers that sell this poison. This investigation is a clear indication that my office will continue to aggressively seek out those responsible for overdose deaths,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Anyone with information about drug activity in the county should call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

“Those that have died were someone’s child, parent or close friend,” Wilkins said.

