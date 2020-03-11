Volunteers needed for Barker Ten Mile cleanup

March 11, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Volunteers are needed on Saturday for a cleanup effort that will target litter on Barker Ten Mile Road, which stretches from Lumberton to St. Pauls.

The cleanup is being coordinated by county Commissioner David Edge, whose District 6 includes the highway, and Ron Ouellette, who is part of a group called Neighbors for a Litter Free Barker Ten Mile Road. The two organized a similar effort this past year, during which about 45 volunteers filled up almost 500 bags of trash.

“We are going to do it at least once annually,” Ouellette said.

The cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, and cover both sides of the highway, which is about 10 miles long. The weather, a high of about 60 degrees and cloudy skies, should be nice for getting a little bit of exercise and working up a sweat.

Two teams will be assembled, one at the north end of the highway and the other at the south.

Anyone who would like to chip in and pick up should go to Ruby Tuesday about 8:30 a.m. to join Edge’s group, or go to Ouellette’s home at 7795 Barker Ten Mile Road, also at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers will be provided trash bags, orange safety vests, and a pickup device.

Ouellette, director of Operations for McDonald’s restaurants, said volunteers will be given a coupon that can be redeemed for a free meal at any of the local restaurants.

Staff report