RCC to ask for $1.3M more from county

LUMBERTON —The Robeson Community College board of trustees on Monday approved asking the county government to increase by 47% its annual contribution to the campus operating budget, about $1.3 million.

The trustees will be asking for $4,015,040 for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Last year, $2,720,000 was awarded to the college by the county.

The largest line item increase is for grounds maintenance. The college is asking for $1,170,500. The projected expenditures for upkeep of the college’s landscaping is $679,165.

College President Melissa Singler said the reason the college is asking for more for that item is to hire on a permanent custodian and groundskeeper. The college currently contracts for temporary services, she said.

“We are very behind on our maintenance,” Singler said.

Adding a groundskeeper would save money and ensure current maintenance, she said.

The addition of a maintenance building and lawnmowers also will add $300,000 to the budget.

The trustees approved the establishment of four associate degrees in Applied Science and the expansion of two Applied Science degree programs. The programs to be added are Hospitality Management; Surgical Technology; Mechatronics Engineering Technology; and Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology. The expansion will be in the Information Technology track to allow for concentrations in Simulation and Game Development, and Cyber Security.

Patrena Elliott, vice president of Instruction and Student Support, told the trustees that this year nine of the college’s Career and Technical Education programs will be offering summer camps for free to Public Schools of Robeson County students. Camps include Cosmo Beauty, with the Cosmetology Department; Forensic Science/Law Enforcement, with Criminal Justice; and Camp Millionaire, with Business and Accounting.

After coming out of a closed session, the trustees combined the Grants and Foundation departments to form a single Grants and Foundation Department and made Grants Officer Lisa Hunt the assistant vice president over the new department.

Robert Ivey, Fire Rescue Training coordinator, gave the trustees an update on the college’s 46th annual Southeast Fire/Rescue College and Law Enforcement Expo, which took place in February. This year, 662 students participated, with 310 of those coming from outside Robeson County and 352 from inside the county. Forty-three classes were held, with 49 instructors and 18 vendors participating.

“We had a very successful weekend,” Ivey said.

Ivey also told the trustees that “everything is on track” with the construction of the new burn building.

“These projects are moving along well,” Ivey said.

Singler told trustees the college will be posting information from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention about coronavirus. Information also has been sent directly to students.

“There has not been a call for action,” Singler said. “We are just posting it on our site permanently.”

The trustees also took the time to remember Early Childhood Instructor Debra K. Lowry, who died Friday.

“Her first priority was meeting all the needs of our students — not just the educational needs but the physical needs,” Singler said. “For some of our students, this is like losing a mother.”

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

