School board to meet Tuesday

March 9, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County will hear an update on the system’s finances and construction when it meets on Tuesday for its regular monthly meeting.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the system’s temporary central office at 4320 Kahn Drive. The Robesonian will provide a live stream video on its Facebook page.

Other agenda items include: Students of Excellence; recognition of Employees of the Month; safety and health update; summer testing calendar and school calendar 2020-2021; cost-savings plan; and the budget for the current fiscal year.

