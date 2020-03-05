Red Springs police get help with hires

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Police Department has made two new hires, chipping away at a staffing shortage that has lingered for months.

With hiring of police Sgt. Darnell Jacobs, 45, and Officer Michael Brown, 29, on Feb. 21, the department has 14 officers to share the workload and to releive upper management from working extra hours to cover shifts. The department is fully staffed at 17 full-time officers and one part-time officer, according to Town Manager David Ashburn.

Jacobs comes with 18 years of experience in law enforcement. Most recently, he was employed by the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. Brown is a Dec. 13 graduate of Robeson Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program.

The decision to hire came after a request made by Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson during a Jan. 7 Board of Commissioners meeting. Patterson told commissioners the department was understaffed and paying officers overtime for extra shift work, while salaried employees worked 12-hour shifts with no overtime pay. During the meeting, Finance Director Sharon McFarland said the department paid $42,000 in overtime pay over a six-month period.

Police Maj. Kimothy Monroe said he is optimistic about the new hires.

“I’ve known Darnell for quite a few years, so I can really say he is dependable, reliable and loyal to the profession,” Monroe said.

The police major said he worked with Jacobs during his time at the Laurinburg Police Department.

Monroe also has high hopes for Brown.

“He’s a very impressionable young man and a very mature young man, and I think he’ll do us well,” he said.

Patterson said the new hires will relieve officers who have been working overtime hours and help them return to work better prepared for the job.

Morale in the police department also has been boosted, Monroe said. Officers now are able to spend more time with their families.

“People are feeling much better,” he said.

The new hires will help the department save money by reducing overtime pay, Ashburn said. The town was paying a detective or longtime officer $25 an hour plus time-and-a-half to cover extra shifts. The base pay for a new patrol officers starts at about $15 an hour.

“We’re trying our best to keep the police department within the budget and we are on track to do that,” he said.

More officers are needed, Ashburn said. The department doesn’t have the money this fiscal year for a new patrol officer, but that could change with the next fiscal year.

“We’ll look at how we’re going to move forward with the department at that time,” Ashburn said.

It could be around July before a new officer is hired, he said.

In the meantime, the town also is searching for a new police chief to replace Patterson, whose retirement is effective June 1. Applications for the officer police chief positions are being accepted.

Patterson did not say what he plans to do during retirement, but said he is not finished with law enforcement. It is widely believed he will run for sheriff again. In 2018, he finished second to Burnis Wilkins.

“I don’t feel like I’m done yet, but at this point I feel like I have given them the best that I could give them in the last 30 years,” he said of his years of service to the town.

Patterson also run a successful catering business, and is well known as a grill master.

