City delays hearing on housing project

LUMBERTON — City Council voted Wednesday to postpone a public hearing concerning a housing development planned for East Fifth Street that has evoked strong emotion from opponents and supporters.

Mayor Bruce Davis was forced to cast a tie-breaking vote in favor of postponing the hearing until the meeting at 6 p.m. on April 13. The council members voted 4-4 after Precinct 4 Councilwoman Karen Higley made a motion to postpone before the hearing started during the 11 a.m. Wednesday meeting. Owen Thomas seconded the motion and cast a yes vote with Higley, John Carroll and Leroy Rising. Voting against the motion were John Cantey, Eric Chavis, Chris Howard and Melissa Robinson.

At issue is a city Housing Authority request to rezone 9.73 acres of land at 2440 E. Fifth St., or N.C. 211, so 72 low-income housing units can be built. The request was approved on an 8-1 vote by the city Planning Board on Feb. 18.

Housing Authority Director Adrian Lowery has said the plan is to replace 42 units at Hilton Heights and 30 at Meyers Park that were lost to flooding generated by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. According to Lowery, the development will be modern and have quality housing.

Higley asked for the postponement because it is difficult for people in her precinct, in which the housing would be built, to attend an 11 a.m. meeting because of work obligations.

“I have a big group of people who are against this and they have every right to be able to come here and be heard,” she said.

Cantey, who admitted he was “coming in on the tail end” of the issue, said delaying the hearing could cause the Housing Authority to lose time in its effort to provide housing for residents who were displaced by recent storms or just need affordable housing. He also questioned the rationale for delaying the public hearing so people who spoke against the project at the Planning Board meeting can be heard again.

“This comes to ‘I don’t want this in my neighborhood,’” Howard said.

This is an example of the people who displayed the unity and cooperation needed to have Lumberton named an All-American City returning to the mindsets of hate and distrust, and not allowing people of the wrong type and skin color to move into their neighborhoods, he said.

“Cities grow by having people come from across the country,” Howard said. “That’s how we get cities like Charlotte.”

The National Civic League named Lumberton an All-American City in 1970 and again in 1995. The award recognizes cities whose residents work together to identify and tackle community-wide challenges and achieve uncommon results.

“Here we are bickering about where we want people to live,” Howard said. “Now is the time to act.”

The first Wednesday of each month normally is reserved for Council Policy Committee meetings. A regular City Council meeting was held Wednesday so council members could attend a North Carolina League of Municipalities conference in Washington, D.C.

Discussion of a proposed housing project to be built off Hornets and Elizabethtown roads was postponed at Rising’s request. The Precinct 1 representative asked for the delay so city staff can study the possible drainage problems building a subdivision in that area could cause. The subdivision would be built in an area through which Meadow Branch and Pole Cat Branch and their tributaries flow.

“I also have a major problem with the R-6 zoning,” Rising said.

Moss Neck Trust and George Regan are asking for rezoning to R-6 Single Family Residential and conditional use permits for five properties off Hornets and Elizabethtown roads with the goal of building a major subdivision.

The city has not seen a subdivision plan so it is not known how many homes would be built in the area, City Manager Wayne Horne said after the meeting. But, the more homes built the more water flow could be disrupted and redirected in such a way as to cause drainage problems.

The council did approve one housing project on Wednesday.

On a voice vote with no dissenting votes, council members approved the creation of a Mill Village redevelopment district and its overlay plan to assist with the creation of new residential homes and the redevelopment of existing homes in an area encasing Hollywood Cemetery in East Lumberton and roughly bordered by Jasper Road, East Avenue and Hollywood Drive. The district’s west border is a line roughly from Jasper Road and Grace Street to Cherokee Street and Carolina Avenue.

The ordinance creating the district will allow the city to build homes for residents displaced by hurricanes Matthew and Florence who have received or will receive Hazard Mitigation Grant Program buyouts, interim Planning Director Ar’Triel Kirchner said.

“The objective of the proposed Mill Village redevelopment district and overlay plan is to create an environment conducive to the development and improvement of residential structures within a defined area of East Lumberton,” Kirchner said. “It is intended that these actions will be implemented over time and be coordinated with the needs of existing residents so that undue hardship or displacement is minimized.”

The council approved a resolution proposed by Thomas supporting state legislation that would prohibit motorists under the age of 18 from holding a “wireless communication device.” Thomas said the resolution shows the city’s support for legislation that would protect motorists, pedestrians and law enforcement from distracted drivers.

“I believe this is something we can get behind,” he said.

Howard asked how the proposed House Bill 144, also known as the Hands Free NC Act, would enhance already existing laws against distracted driving.

“I have no argument against,” he said. “I’m not fighting it. I’m fighting for explanation because the public is going to ask.”

The legislation does not prohibit having a cellular phone in the car, City Manager Horne said. It specifically targets distracted driving by people under the age of 18.

“If you pass this resolution it doesn’t mean the legislation is going to pass,” Horne said.

In other business Wednesday, the council approved:

— A conditional-use permit request by USCOC of Greater North Carolina that allows the communications company to build a 130-foot cellular tower on property off West Carthage Road, as long as the company meets the stipulation that the tower be surrounded by a 6-foot high fence.

— A request from Marylyn Linkhaw Britt to rezone property at Linkhaw and Gavintown roads from Agriculture to Business General Commercial to allow for the operation of a kidney dialysis center.

— Allowing the Lumberton Police Department to apply for a $503,387 U.S. Department of Justice 2020 COPS grant that would pay for three officers’ salaries and benefits, and to apply for a $230,940 2021 Governor’s Highway Safety grant that would provide funding for two DWI officers and two vehicles.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

