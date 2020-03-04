3 kicked off school board

By: Tomeka Sinclair - Staff writer
LUMBERTON — Voters said no Tuesday to the current chairman of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County and to a former member who was forced to resign, while electing three fresh faces to at-large seats.

In total, three school board incumbents lost Tuesday and a fourth had a two-vote lead with one precinct out.

With 36 out of 39 precincts reporting, former NFL player and Rowland native Vonta Leach was the front-runner for the three at-large seats on the board and raked in more than twice the number of votes than any other candidate with 6,449 votes. Leach was followed by Henry Brewer, with 2,835 votes, and William Gentry, 2,835 votes. The three winners will fill the three at-large seats that were up for grabs.

The three new board members edged out Chairman John Campbell, who received 1,162 votes. He is second-longest serving board member, having first taken a seat in 1996.

Former member Loistine DeFreece also could not pick up a win in the competitive at-large race. She left her District 1 seat in October after it was revealed she had been serving on the board after moving out of the district. She brought in 1,378 votes.

Incumbent Brian Freeman lost a bid for a second term as an at-large representative by garnering 1,819 votes.

In the District 4 race, Terry Locklear upended incumbent Charles Bullard with 1,139 votes. Bullard’s 547 votes trailed Jeffrey McNeill, who came in a distant second with 680 votes.

Locklear is an instructional designer at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The District 7 race was too close to call. With 11 of 12 precincts reporting, at-large incumbent Randy Lawson was leading Brittany Lovett Pittman by only two votes, 664-662. Gaston “G.L.” Pridgen was in third with 615 ballots.

The District 7 seat is currently occupied by Steve Martin, who is leaving to run as a Republican for the District 7 seat on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. He will face Democratic incumbent Tom Taylor in the Nov. 3 general election.

John Simmons and school board incumbent Craig Lowry faced no opposition Tuesday in their bids for the District 1 and District 5 seats.

Simmons will be serving his first term as the District 1 representative, the seat vacated by DeFreece.

Simmons is a Lumberton resident with extensive experience in law enforcement, including serving as a corporal at the Lumberton Police Department, a sergeant in the Red Springs Police Department, and a deputy Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy. He also served as a school resource officer at Red Springs, Lumberton and Lumberton Jr. high schools.

Lowry garnered 1,765 votes. He has served as an educator, principal and coach in the county’s public school system. He will be serving his second four-year term as the District 5 representative.

The Board of Education is nonpartisan so the winners will be sworn in during the first school board meeting in July.

