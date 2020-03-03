Head-on collision kills 2

March 3, 2020
By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — A 30-year-old Maxton woman was among two people killed on Monday in a head-on collision that occurred near Red Springs.

Killed in the accident were Cassidy Noel Clark, of 396 Talia Drive, Maxton, and John Wayne Graves, 71, of Fayetteville. A 21-year-old Pembroke woman suffered minor injuries.

According to a report by Trooper R.D. Terry of the state Highway Patrol, the three-vehicle accident happened after Graves, who was driving a 2019 Nissan passenger car south on N.C. 701, attempted to pass a vehicle and struck head-on a northbound 2015 Chrysler passenger car being driven by Clark.

After the impact, the Nissan exited the road to the right, while the Chrysler spun around and was struck by a 2012 Infinity being driven by Halee Dawn Berry, of 1999 Red Banks Road, Pembroke.

Graves and Clark were pronounced dead at the scene. Berry suffest minored injuries and a passenger in the Infinity escaped injury.

According to Terry’s report, the Nissan was estimated to be traveling about 70 mph at the time of impact, and that Chrysler was traveling about 45 mph. Both Graves and Clark, who were each traveling alone, were wearing seat belts.

The accident happened at 12:57 p.m. about four miles south of Red Springs. All the vehicles involved in the accident were destroyed.

