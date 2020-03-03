Election Day offers last chance to cast ballot in primary

LUMBERTON — Tuesday offers a final chance for people wanting to vote in the March primary who did not do so during the One-Stop Voting period, and they might have to dodge some raindrops.

There is an 80 percent chance of rain in Robeson County on Tuesday, with the best chance occurring after 1 p.m.. And there is a possibility of a thunderstorm.

The early voting period, during which 8,142 votes were cast in Robeson County, also was interrupted frequently by rain, and a few hours of voting were lost on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 because of a winter storm. The early votes were more than the approximately 5,600 cast during One-Stop in 2016, the last presidential primary, but fewer than the 10,000 or so in 2018, when there was a sheriff’s race.

The voting by site for One Stop was: Elections Office, 3,826; Pembroke, 1,506; Fairmont, 905; Red Springs, 894; Maxton, 506; and St. Pauls, 505.

The polls are open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and people will vote at their normal precinct sites. Elections officials are reminding the public that the St. Pauls site has been moved to the National Guard Armory and North Pembroke to the North Pembroke Fire Department at Prospect and St. Anna roads.

Anyone who is unsure where to vote can call the Elections Office at 910-671-3080 or visit https://www.co.robeson.nc.us/robeson-county-board-of-elections.

Election ballots will include competitive contests for president; U.S. Senate; U.S. House of Representatives District 9; N.C. governor; N.C. lieutenant governor; N.C. attorney general; N.C. auditor; N.C. commissioner of Agriculture; N.C. commissioner of Insurance; N.C. commissioner of Labor; N.C. secretary of State; N.C. superintendent of Public Instruction; N.C. treasurer; Superior Court judge seat 1 and District Court judge seat 6; Robeson County Board of Commissioners districts 1, 3, and 5; and Robeson County Board of Education at large, and districts 1, 4, 5, and 7.

In Robeson County there are 73,534 registered voters. Of those, 42,271 are Democrats, 9,884 are Republicans, and 20,378 are Unaffiliated.

During the primary, registered Democrats and Republicans must vote within their party, but Unaffiliated voters can ask for a Democratic or Republican ballot.

The school board election is nonpartisan, with the primary deciding the winners. Also, even though three at-large candidates will win seats, voters can vote only for one at-large candidate.

There is no voter ID requirement for this election even though voters in 2018 approved that requirement during a referendum. A judge threw out the requirement, citing what she called North Carolina’s history of trying to use voter ID to suppress the turnout of some populations that traditionally vote Democrat. A Republican effort to get the requirement reinstituted for the primary has been unsuccessful.

People voting in person are entitled to assistance by an election official, or, if assistance is needed because of disability or illiteracy, by a qualified person of their choice. Voting sites are accessible to all voters. Curbside voting is available for voters who are not able to enter voting sites.

Across the state, early voting figures surpassed figures from the state’s primary four years ago, according to State Board of Elections data.

The board said Monday that counties recorded 777,910 people casting ballots at early-voting sites during the 17-day period that ended Saturday afternoon.

Leading up to the March 15, 2016, primary, nearly 686,000 people, or 10.5% of the electorate, voted using the early “one-stop” method, which lasted only 10 days.

A disproportionate percentage of Democrats have cast ballots so far, in keeping with the party’s competitive primaries for president and U.S. Senate. Democrats, which make up a little more than one-third of the registered voters, have filled out more than 47% of primary ballots cast, according to the board.