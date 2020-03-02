Three killed in separate accidents

PROCTORVILLE — A Fairmont man was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle accident, and two more people died Monday afternoon in a wreck near Red Springs.
David Leon Patterson, 49, of 8345 Wire Grass Road, was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee east on Atkinson Road, near Proctorville, when the accident happened about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper George Inman. The vehicle left the road to the right, Patterson over-corrected, the vehicle then overturned, left the road to the left and struck a tree, according to the report.
A passenger in the vehicle, Solomon Brayboy, suffered minor injuries. Patterson and Brayboy both were wearing seat belts.
There was no indication that speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident, according to the report. The vehicle was destroyed.
There was no information available on the double-fatality at 4 p.m. Monday because troopers still were working the accident.