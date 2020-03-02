Dogs, cat available for adoption Saturday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Franny’s Friends will have cats and dogs available for adoption on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense, which is located at 4327 Fayetteville Road.

Anyone considering adopting a pet should email [email protected] for an application to be pre-approved. Donations of cat litter, cat and dog food are welcome. There will be signed copies of “Boots and Me: Life with the King of the Jungle” available for $15, with all of the cost going to the nonprofit.

