Maxton man charged in assault

March 1, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Chavis

MAXTON — A 31-year-old Maxton man is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuring following a shooting last month.

James “Boo-Boo” Earl Chavis Jr., of Harvest Road, is also charged with two counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $205,000 secured bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigations Division and SWAT officers searched a residence on the 100 block of Harvest Road in relation to a person being shot in the left leg on Feb. 18. The search led to the discovery of two weapons and ammunition.

The shooting victim was spent several days in an undisclosed hospital before being released.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.

Chavis
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_james-earl-chavis.jpgChavis

Staff report