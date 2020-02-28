Commissioners don’t meet Monday

February 28, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners, which typically meets the first and third Monday of the month, will not be meeting on Monday.

Its next meeting will be March 16.

The reason the meeting has been canceled is that several comissioners are expected to be out of town, with some attending a legislative conference.

