Commissioners don’t meet Monday

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe soon will have a budget for fiscal year 2019-20, one that will raise stipends for the Tribal Council members and the chairman.

Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin said after Thursday’s Tribal Council meeting that he chose not to veto the budget approved by the council on Feb. 13, immediately after the spending plan was approved and passed out of the Finance Committee. Godwin had 10 business days from Feb. 13 to veto it, approve it or take no action on the budget, crafted on $33.25 million of anticipated revenue.

The budget, which raises the stipend for Godwin and the 21 council members from $300 to $500 per month, takes effect on March 14, 30 days after council approval. The budget ordinance will be on the tribe’s website until then.

Godwin was the only person to speak during the Community Comments portion of Thursday’s meeting. He commended the council members for their hard work on the spending plan that will become effective with about 6 1/2 months left in the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30. He praised the council for passing a spending plan that meets critical needs of the tribe and its people.

“I commend you and thank you for passing this budget,” Godwin said.

At no time during his brief remarks did Godwin say he approved the budget, which did cause some confusion among council members.

The council approved a budget in June 2019, but Godwin vetoed it. Since Oct. 1, the beginning of the current fiscal year, the tribe has been operating under a continuing resolution that sets spending at fiscal year 2018-19 levels.

In other business, the council approved, in a single, blanket vote, seven ordinances, each of which provides funding for one youth mentor in the tribe’s Boys and Girls Club. The positions already exist and fall under the Office of Justice Program.

Council members also approved an ordinance establishing the Kernice Lee Locklear Educational Scholarship. Education Committee Chairman Frank Cooper said the scholarship would provide three tribal members $1,000 each to help pay college expenses. Applications will be on the tribal website starting Friday and will be taken down March 31.

An ordinance that establishes sweat lodge ceremonies at the Tribal Cultural Center also was approved Thursday. The ordinance also calls for more sweat lodges and a facility that shows the history of the ceremonies to be built at the Cultural Center.

Council Member Jarrod Lowery asked, with a smile, if Cooper would lead a sweat lodge ceremony for the entire council.

“I won’t,” Cooper said.

He has taken part in sweat lodge ceremonies in the past, Cooper said. But he would prefer a professional lead any ceremony for the council members.

The council also approved the creation of an Agriculture/Natural Resources Subcommittee, which would be tasked with addressing agricultural issues and issues related to natural resources, such as the Lumber River, that are vital to the tribe’s existence.

Council member Terry Hunt asked if adoption of the ordinance would mean the Lumbee Tribe becomes a member of the Intertribal Agricultural Council. The Agricultural Council was discussed during the Constitution and Ordinance Committee out of which the Agriculture/Natural Resources Subcommittee ordinance was passed.

Hunt was assured approval of the ordinance would not mean the Lumbee Tribe joins the intertribal organization.

“I’m not against the farmers,” Hunt said.

His concern was that the new subcommittee might override the actions of other subcommittees, he said. Hunt was told it would not.

The Intertribal Agricultural Council was established in 1987, council member Wendy Moore-Graham said. It was formed by a group of American Indian tribes with the purpose of addressing concerns of American Indians in the agricultural industry and to study and report on how federal farm bills affect American Indian farmers.

Council members, chairman to get stipend bump

T.C. Hunter Managing editor