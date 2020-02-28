Man faces up to life in prison after drugs conviction

RALEIGH — A 33-year-old Lumberton man faces up to life in prison after veing fond guilty of multiple drug charges in U.S. District Court.

According to a statement from Robert J. Higdon Jr., United States attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina,

James Calvin Breeden was convicted during a one-day trial Wednesday that was presided over by Senior United States District Judge James Earl Britt. A jury found Breeden guilty of possession with the intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base or crack and a quantity of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

When Breedent is sentenced on June 1, he faces a term of 10 years to life in prison.

According to Higdon, eveidence presented during the trial showed that Breeden, a convicted felon, was a passenger in a vehicle on March 22, 2017, that was stopped by officers with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office as they were attempting to serve an outstanding warrant. When officers approached the vehicle, they saw Breeden in possession of a crown royal bag that contained approximately 80 grams of crack cocaine and 38 grams of cocaine. He also had a loaded handgun inside of his waistband.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the case, and Assistant United States Attorneys Chad Rhoades and Erin Blondel prosecuted it.

