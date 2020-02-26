Crime report

Zeb Cummings reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault on University Road in Pembroke.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ronnie Oxendine, N.C. 710 North, Red Springs; Lanika Cade, Thomas Drive, Lumberton; Raquan Locklear, Alford Farms Road, Maxton; and Satrina Lowery, Oakgrove Church Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sammy Bartley, Shannon Road, Shannon; Islam Davis, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Alexis Nunn, Lads Drive, Shannon; and Benton Rogers, N.C. 130 East, Fairmont.