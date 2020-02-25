Community pitches for funeral of homeless man who was beloved

Builders of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline walked away hopeful on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court justices heard arguments on a critical permit needed by developers of the 605-mile natural gas pipeline.

“We’re pleased with how arguments went today,” said Ann Nallo, an ACP spokesperson. “We believe we’ve made a strong case, and we look forward to the Supreme Court’s ruling in the coming months. We are confident the law and the facts are on our side, and we’re supported by a broad coalition of stakeholders.”

Those supporters include the U.S. Solicitor General, 18 state attorneys general, more than 60 members of Congress, and dozens of industry and labor organizations, she said. They all agree that the U.S. Forest Service has the authority to approve the Appalachian Trail crossing.

At issue Monday was a special-use permit issued by the Forest Service that would allow the pipeline to cross beneath the Appalachian Trail. Environmental groups sued and won a 2018 ruling from the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal throwing out the permit. The 4th Circuit found the U.S. Forest Service did not have the authority to grant a right-of-way to allow the pipeline to cross beneath the Appalachian Trail in the George Washington National Forest.

“More than 50 other pipelines have crossed underneath the Appalachian Trail for many years without disturbing its public use,” Nallo said. “The Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be no different. In fact, we’re avoiding any impacts to the trail by installing the pipeline more than 700 feet below the surface and more than a half-mile from each side of the trail. People hiking by the crossing will not see, hear or even know the pipeline is there.”

The justices appeared ready Monday to remove the ruling obstacle, with a majority of justices expressing skepticism about the 4th Circuit’s ruling. The conservative justices, who hold a 5-4 majority on the Supreme Court, expressed reservations about the ruling, with Chief Justice John Roberts at one point saying the lower court’s finding would “erect an impermeable barrier” to any pipeline from areas where natural gas is located to areas where it is needed.

“Absolutely incorrect,” said Michael Kellogg, an attorney representing the environmental groups.

Kellogg said there are currently 55 pipelines that run under the Appalachian Trail, 19 of them on federal land with easements granted before the Appalachian Trail was designated as a national scenic trail under the 1968 National Trails System Act. The remaining pipelines are on state and private land, he said.

But Justice Brett Kavanaugh told Kellogg that the environmental groups’ position has “significant consequences to it, enormous consequences.”

The 4th Circuit found that the 1920 Mineral Leasing Act allows rights-of-way for pipelines on federal land, except for land in the National Park System. The court found that the trail is considered a unit of the National Park System, so the Forest Service doesn’t have the authority to approve a right-of-way.

Lawyers for project developers — Dominion Energy and Duke Energy — backed by the President Donald Trump administration, say the Forest Service has jurisdiction over land in the George Washington National Forest, where a 0.1-mile segment of the pipeline would cross about 600 feet beneath the Appalachian Trail. The pipeline would bring natural gas from West Virginia to North Carolina and Virginia.

The Sierra Club and other environmental groups say that because the 2,200-mile scenic trail from Georgia to Maine is considered a unit of the National Park System, no federal agency can grant a right-of-way for the pipeline. They say only Congress can approve such a crossing.

The narrow question before the Supreme Court is whether the Forest Service has the authority to grant rights-of-way through lands crossed by the Appalachian Trail within national forests.

Conservative justices expressed concern that concluding that no federal agency can grant easements for pipeline projects on lands crossed by the trail within national forests could erect a roadblock to energy infrastructure projects.

Dominion and the federal government say the Trails System Act did not transfer lands crossed by the trail to the National Park Service. They argue that although the Park Service is charged with overall administration of the trail, the actual lands crossed by the trail within national forests remain under the jurisdiction of the Forest Service.

The court’s liberal justices appeared skeptical of the argument that the trail cannot be considered “land” in the National Park System because it is only a right-of-way that crosses federal land under the jurisdiction of the Forest Service.

“It’s a … difficult distinction to wrap one’s head around,” Justice Elena Kagan said.

“When you walk on the trail, when you bike on the trail, when you backpack on the trail, you’re backpacking and biking and walking on land, aren’t you?” Kagan asked Anthony Yang, assistant to the U.S. Solicitor General.

But the conservative justices and Justice Stephen Breyer, considered to be a member of the court’s liberal wing, repeatedly noted that the pipeline will be buried more than 600 feet below the Appalachian Trail so would not actually go across the trail.

“We expect a decision by June and are hopeful the Supreme Court will overturn the lower court’s ruling and uphold the longstanding precedent allowing pipeline crossings of the Appalachian Trail,” Nallo said. “We continue to work with the agencies to resolve the ACP’s other permitting issues so we can resume construction this summer and ensure it is completed by end of 2021 to be in-service by early 2022.”

Even if the court rules in favor of the project developers, the Forest Service would still need to address three other issues cited by the 4th Circuit when it tossed out the permit, including the court’s finding that the agency had failed to fully consider alternative routes to avoid national forests.

The project has had numerous setbacks since plans were first announced in 2014. Legal challenges brought by environmental groups have prompted the dismissal or suspension of eight permits and halted construction for more than a year.

The project, which would would carry fracked natural gas from West Virginia to a point near Pembroke, is now three years behind schedule and its original price tag has nearly doubled to $8 billion.

Dominion says the pipeline will bring a critical new gas supply to Virginia and North Carolina to support the shift away from coal and toward intermittent natural resources like solar. The company also says greater availability of natural gas will attract manufacturing businesses.

Environmental groups say the pipeline would scar pristine landscapes, put numerous rivers and streams at risk of increased sedimentation and harm sensitive species.

Nallo https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Ann-Nallo-1.jpg Nallo This 2018 file photo shows signs that mark the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Deerfield, Virginia. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a critical permit needed by developers of the 605-mile natural gas pipeline. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_ACP-1.jpg This 2018 file photo shows signs that mark the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Deerfield, Virginia. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a critical permit needed by developers of the 605-mile natural gas pipeline.

Pipeline developers optimistic after hearing