Murder suspect wanted in armed robbery

February 21, 2020 robesonian Breaking News, News 0
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Two men, one of whom is out on bond for a murder charge, are being sought by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in relation to a armed robbery.

Johnathan Maurice Mack, 24, of Red Springs, and Tamos Deon Jones, 25, of Shannon, are wanted in relation to a robbery that occurred on Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Mack and Jones are each charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Mack was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Dwayne Vincent Fairley, who was 21 years old when killed in February 2019. Mack currently is out of jail on a $225,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of Mack or Jones is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Staff report