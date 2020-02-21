Pet of the week

Riley is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He may be a Lab/Shepherd mix. Riley is about 10 months old, weighs about 40 pounds, and is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, de-wormed, and neutered. Riley is very sweet and would make anyone a great, loyal and faithful companion. His adoption fee is $100, and his ID is DM1907007. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

