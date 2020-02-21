Schools closed on Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN — The chairman of the Bladen County Board of Elections has changed her mind about the Pledge of Allegiance, and will allow it to be placed on the agenda for future meetings.

But that didn’t stop a Republican legislative leader from asking Gov. Roy Cooper for the removal of Louella Thompson from the board.

In a statement provided The Robesonian by Patsy Sheppard, a member of that board, Chairwoman Louella Thompson said: “I’ve had the opportunity to speak with others including community members, legal experts, and the state and local Democratic Party. As a result of those conversations I’ve decided the Bladen County Board of Elections will include the Pledge of Allegiance in its agenda for regular meetings starting in February.

“I’ve made this decision after reflecting on the months of discourse in our community regarding the unprecedented allegations of election fraud, which have cast doubt on the election processes in our county. I decided to accept the position of chairwoman of the board because I was ready, willing, and able to face the difficulties that come with leading. I remain committed to doing so. It is time for the Bladen County Board of Elections to focus on the more important work of election administration and I’m hopeful this decision allows our board to move forward in a constructive way.”

Tim Moore, the speaker of the state House, called on Cooper Thursday afternoon to remove Thompson from the board. Moore pointed out the Thompson in December was reprimanded by the state Board of Elections for improper social media posts about the president of the United States.

“North Carolinians deserve far better than to be led by individuals actively demonstrating contemptuous disdain for our great nation and her enduring ideals,” Moore said in his letter. “Her actions demean our democracy and its guarantees of freedom, liberty, and justice for all.”

Moore pointed out that Cooper sued the state repeatedly to regain appointment powers, and three of his appointees have recently left boards under a cloud of scrutiny.

The Bladen Board of Elections on Tuesday, with Thompson and Sheppard being joined by Deborah Belle, all Democrats, voted 3 to 2 not to place the pledge on meeting agendas. The board does open its meeting with a prayer.

After that decision, more than half in the crowd began reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and were joined by Republican board members Emery White and Michael Aycock. A photograph of that happening as the three Democrats remained seated began making its rounds on social media, and apparently caught the eye of Cooper, who said he disagreed with the decision, and that he led the pledge at Council of State meetings.

The Robeson County Board of Elections opens its meeting with a prayer and a pledge, as do most municipal boards in Robeson County, including the Robeson County Board of Commissioners and Lumberton City Council.

During the Bladen BOE meeting, Thompson went as far as to say she would invite law enforcement to future meetings to escort out anyone who would attempt to recite the pledge. The Robesonian reached out for reaction from Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker on Wednesday, but never received a response.

Rep. Dan Bishop, the U.S. congressman whose House District 9 includes all of Robeson County and part of Bladen County, also criticized the decision.

“I was appalled that the chairwoman of the Bladen County Board of Elections will prevent board members — on threat of arrest — from reciting the Pledge of Allegiance,” Bishop said in a statement. “It shows a twisted moral code to oppress the right to honor a flag that stands for freedom from oppression. I stand with the board members who continue to revere and respect our flag and those who lost their lives defending it.”

White on Tuesday motioned for the pledge to be added to the meetings.

“Being in the military, we honor the flag all the time in the military,” White said. “I just think it should be on the agenda. There is no way we should have a meeting without it. It’s like having a prayer. Why do we object to the Pledge of Allegiance?”

Aycock seconded the motion.

Board of Elections Director Chris Williams was among those who joined in for the impromptu pledge.

Since being seated in the spring of 2019, the current board has not included the pledge at its meetings. A flag had not been present, but was on Tuesday.

The board was seated after the old board was forced out following allegations of widespread voter fraud that led to a new election in the District 9 race for the U.S. House. Initial results showed Mark Harris winning the election by a small margin, but when the state Board of Elections ordered a new election, Harris, a Republican, did not file. Bishop, a Republican, defeated Democrat Dan McCready in the do-over election in September.

Speaker Moore calls for chairwoman’s removal

Donnie Douglas Editor