All TB tests at LJH are negative, but still come uncertainty

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — None of the tuberculosis tests administered Tuesday to Lumberton Junior High students and staff members came back positive, but the status of some students remains uncertain, the county Health Department director said.

There were 130 students and 10 staff members tested Tuesday, but five students did not have their tests read and 30 more students transferred to different schools or didn’t show up for testing, Bill Smith said Thursday. Four more staff members will be tested at a later date.

The Health Department is working to contact and identify students who need to be tested, he said.

“This will be an ongoing investigation until all students are found,” Smith said.

Students and staff will be screened again in eight weeks as a precautionary measure, said Glen Burnette III, public information officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“This is standard protocol set in place by state and county health guidelines,” Burnette said.

The testing was ordered after it was determined two weeks ago that a female student at Lumberton Junior High had the highly contagious respiratory illness, Smith said.

Students were selected for testing based on the likelihood they came into contact with the affected female at any time during the past two semesters, perhaps on a bus, in the cafeteria or in a classroom setting, Burnette said.

Tests were administered by the Health Department at no cost on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon. The test involved putting a “bubble” beneath the skin on the forearm and looking for a reaction within two days. The procedure can be done quickly and with minimal discomfort.

Tuberculosis is caused by the mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, which attacks the lungs and other organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease is spread through the air via coughing, sneezing or even speaking, and can exist in two forms.

One form is called latent tuberculosis, when the germ is essentially dormant and symptoms do not appear. Symptoms begin to appear when the bacteria continue to multiply and weaken the immune system, according to the CDC.

Students at the school on Feb. 10 carried home two letters, one from the Health Department and the other from the school system, informing their parents of the testing.

The letter provided by the Public Schools of Robeson County said all the students at the school were not considered to be at risk. There are 723 students at the school.

“We are taking this health matter very seriously and are confident that the actions of school officials and the Robeson County Health Department are guarding the well-being of the students, staff and public,” schools Superintendent Shanita Wooten said in a statement at the time.

The Health Department’s letter attempted to reassure parents.

“A positive TB skin test does not mean that a person is sick with TB. If your child has a positive TB skin test, they will need a chest X-ray to make sure they do not have signs of TB illness in their lungs,” a statement from the Health Department read in part.

If the disease is present, there is time to treat it effectively.

“TB is a disease that generally develops over weeks to months, and it is completely curable with medications. TB is NOT immediately life-threatening nor an emergency,” the letter from the Health Department reads in part.

