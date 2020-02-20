Meeting on hazard mitigation canceled

February 20, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The threat of bad weather has caused the cancellation of a meeting that had been planned for Thursday to get input on the Bladen-Columbus-Robeson Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The meeting had been scheduled as a “come-and-go” event anytime between 4 and 5 p.m. at the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center at 38 Legend Drive in Lumberton.

The Robesonian will inform readers when the meeting is rescheduled.

