Schools to close early Thursday, open late on Friday

LUMBERTON — A husband and wife who owned dogs that killed an elderly woman and mauled two children in 2018 were among 37 people arrested Tuesday during a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office roundup.

Brenda and Carey Walters were arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Esta Currier, 73, of Olivet Church Road in Fairmont, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. They were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center, each under a $10,000 secured bond.

On Dec. 10, 2018, deputies responded to the 2200 block of Olivet Church Road in Fairmont in reference to a dog attack. The deputies found Currier dead from injuries suffered during the attack. Two children, ages 9 and 7, also were injured during the attack. The children were the Currier’s grandchildren. They were taken to McLeod Hospital in Florence, South Carolina, and treated for their injuries. One of them lost an arm.

The Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Eastern District of North Carolina United States Marshal Service, served multiple warrants throughout the county on Tuesday during Operation Hindsight 2020, according to the news release. The warrants were for involuntary manslaughter, attempted murder, various felonies, various misdemeanors, failure to support child and probation and parole violations.

Among those arrested was Anthony Brooks, 34, of Red Springs. Brooks was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Brooks was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Brooks was arrested in relation to a shooting that occurred on Sunday at about 1:47 a.m. on Prospect Road in Maxton. Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 90 block of Island Grove Road in Maxton and found Jesse Fulmer, 28, of Maxton, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Fulmer was taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

“We wanted to end the year with the same aggressive yet professional approach as we begin 2020,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “If you have outstanding criminal warrants or partake in criminal activity, expect to see us soon.

“Operation Hindsight 2020 is an expression that indicates you should have known that your criminal actions would result in consequences.”

The Robeson County Magistrate’s Office, Robeson County 911 Center and Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the operation.

Also arrested and charged are:

— Williams Paul Hunt, 39, of Parkton, assault with a deadly weapon and assault inflicting serious injury.

— Donald Ellison, 40, of Lumberton, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent manufacture, sell and deliver MDA/MDMA, maintaining a drug vehicle, probation violation, larceny and resisting arrest.

— Kenneth McDonald, 51, of St. Pauls, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and unsafe passing on yellow line.

— Timothy Bailey, 27, of Fairmont, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy and larceny.

— Christopher R. Brooks, 19, of Lumberton, two counts of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

— Antaries E. Bryan, 31, of Kennesaw, Georgia, cockfighting.

— Charles Devan Locklear, 27, of Lumberton, cockfighting.

— Valisa K. Jacobs, 30, of Lumberton, misdemeanor larceny and two counts of failure to appear.

— Kennan Hunt, 19, of Lumberton, obtaining property by false pretense, financial transaction card theft and misdemeanor larceny.

— Shaniya McKoy, 20, of Fayetteville, two counts of forgery and uttering and obtaining property by false pretense.

— James Ray Jacobs, 42, of Red Springs, breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering.

— David Oxendine, 18, of Lumberton, breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering.

— Matthew Merritt, 36, of Lumberton, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and larceny of firearm.

— Terry L. Chavis, 52, of Maxton, possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

— Clara L. Rogers, 45, of Lumberton, larceny of firearm and misdemeanor larceny.

— Sheila L. Locklear, 41, of Lumberton, larceny of firearm and misdemeanor larceny.

— Brandon D. McMillian, 32, of Lumberton, pssession of weapon by a prisoner.

— Dakota Jones, 25, of Lumberton, possession of weapon by a prisoner.

— Javaras Hammonds, 20, of Lumberton, possession of weapon by a prisoner.

— Estella Kersey, 64, of St. Pauls, breaking and entering, assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and communicating threats.

— Julious Jr. Oxendine, 61, of Rowland, cockfighting.

— Christopher A. Brayboy, 30, of Rowland, cockfighting.

— David Ray Carter, 32, of Maxton, cockfighting.

— Jeffery A. Locklear, 45, of Maxton, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of simple assault, injury to personal property, assault by pointing a gun and second-degree trespassing.

— Raylynn L. Bell, 24 of Lumberton, misdemeanor larceny.

— Cameron Calhoun, 28, of Lumberton, misdemeanor larceny.

— Tammy Locklear, 41, of Red Springs, tampering with an automobile.

— Danny Howard, 46, of Red Springs, failure to pay child support.

— Austin Blue, 29, of Rowland, injury to personal property and first-degree trespassing.

— David Welch, 40, of Parkton, two counts of communicating threats.

— Joe Brena, 40, of Lumberton, communicating threats and failure to appear.

— Kendrick Mitchell, 20, of Lumberton, harassing phone calls.

— Terry S. Campbell, 51, of Lumberton, failure to do work after being paid.

— Holly Page, 21, of Raeford, two counts of larceny, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and resist a public officer.

