Proposed tribal budget bumps stipend to $500 for council members

PEMBROKE — A proposed budget that appears to more than double the stipend paid to members of the Lumbee Tribal Council now awaits the approval or veto of the tribe’s chairman.

The latest proposed spending plan for fiscal year 2019-20, which began Oct. 1, was approved Thursday during a called meeting of the Lumbee Tribal Council. Fourteen members of the council attended the meeting. The final vote was 13-1, with Sharon Hunt, a District 2 representative, casting the lone no vote.

One of the spending items in the proposed budget is $126,900 in stipends. That comes out to a little more than $500 a month for each of the 21 members of the council. The current stipend, approved in February 2016, is $200 a month.

The proposed budget appears to show a little more than $33.25 million in anticipated revenue from tribal sources, grants and other federal sources. Of that amount a little more than $18.45 million is U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act funding.

Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. has 10 business days from Thursday, or until Feb. 27, to either approve the spending plan or veto it. If he approves it, the budget ordinance will be posted on the Lumbee Tribe website for 30 days before it becomes law. If Godwin vetoes the spending plan, the Tribal Council can try to override the veto at a subsequent council meeting.

Attempts Tuesday to reach Tribal Council Speaker Ricky Burnett and council Finance Committee Chairwoman Pam Hunt for comment and budget details were unsuccessful.

When contacted Tuesday by The Robesonian, Sharon Hunt said, “I don’t have any comment.”

Voting in favor of the proposed spending plan on Thursday were Carvicous Barfield, District 1; Gerald Goolsby, District 2; Pam Hunt, District 3; Larry Chavis, District 6; Reginald Oxendine and Yvonne Dial, both District 7; Corbin Eddings, District 8; Dewey McNeill, District 9; Marshil Locklear, District 10; Frank Cooper, District 11; Shelley Strickland, District 12; Ricky Burnett, District 13; and Terry Hunt, District 14.

Thursday’s budget vote was made necessary because Godwin vetoed the last fiscal year 2019-20 spending plan put forth by the Tribal Council. The tribe has been operating ever since under the spending limits set in the fiscal year 2018-19 budget, which was $24.2 million.

The stipend approved in 2016 provided each council member $100 a month for mileage and another $100 to cover the cost of attending council meetings.

Stipend money is not pulled from HUD funds. It comes from the tribe’s unrestricted funds.

The Tribal Council once received a more generous stipend that was paid for using HUD funds. That practice was brought to an end because it was deemed an unacceptable use of HUD money.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

