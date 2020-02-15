Single vote for at-large seat on school board raises questions

Leach Leach DeFreece DeFreece Campbell Campbell

LUMBERTON — As early voting began Thursday, it appears that the three at-large seats on the Robeson County Board of Education is driving turnout.

At stake is the racial balance of the at-large seats as three strong black candidates may eliminate one another. The 11-member school board was established 30 years ago by the North Carolina General Assembly with eight districts and three at-large seats. Voters get one vote for the three at-large seats.

At the time, the consensus was that this method would provide racial balance, and that three of 11 representatives on the board would represent the interests of the entire county, not their district.

Whether it has worked or not is an open question, but the issue has been raised again about whether or not this is the best way to elect a school board. One issue is that Robeson County’s racial demographics are changing the composition of the electorate.

The black candidates are Loistine DeFreece, a 16-year member of the school board who resigned from her District 1 seat after it was revealed she had been living outside the district; John Campbell, a 22-year, at-large member of the school board; and Vonte Leach, a former National Football League player.

Leach was at the Lumberton polling place Friday. The newcomer to politics was relaxed, smiling and wearing the colors of his alma mater, East Carolina University.

“I understand why the at-large seats were established like this,” Leach said. “Everybody, every child needs representation.

“I encourage everyone to vote for the best candidate who will help the entire county. We may need to change the way it’s done.”

Leach said the current election system deserves “a look,” but he is unsure how to change it.

“Possibly voters could vote for two or three candidates,” Leach said.

Leach’s thoughts were echoed by DeFreece, who was also at the polls Friday. Hurricane Matthew made DeFreece a flood refugee, which was why she was living outside District 1.

“I am not sure what changes should be made,” she said. “If you remember that last election, no American Indian was elected to an at-large seat.”

The at-large members now are Brian Freeman and Randy Lawson, who are both white, and John Campbell, the school board chairman who is black.

DeFreece’s point is well taken, and she acknowledged that the original plan is not working exactly as intended. It would take legislation to change the method.

“If the General Assembly makes a change, we might have a smaller school board,” she said. “As I met other school boards across the state, they would ask me how we got anything done with 11 members.”

Campbell recalled the intent of the school board legislation, which originated after school consolidation in 1989.

“I think it was designed with diversity in mind,” said Campbell, who has been on the board since 1995. “And it worked from 1990 to 2016.”

Campbell said the 2020 election for the at-large seats is unique, with three strong black candidates.

“There were four black candidates in 2016, but they were not as strong as this,” Campbell said. “I hope we don’t cancel each other out.

“Some people say race does not matter, and that we’ve moved beyond that. I think diversity is still important, and adults and children need to see someone who looks like them in leadership positions.”

Campbell also agrees that the race for the at-large seats on the Board of Education is the most hotly contested race on the ballot, including the Democratic presidential primary.

The at-large candidates besides Campbell, DeFreece and Leach, are William Gentry, Henry Brewer, Draper Bullard, incumbent Freeman, Jacqueline Carthen and Harold Hunt. Lawson is running the a district seat being vacated by Steve Martin, who is running for the Board of Commissioners.

Turnout has been slower than expected, according to Tina Bledsoe, director of the Robeson County Board of Elections. She cited rain on Thursday and Valentine’s Day on Friday as contributing factors.

Since the inception of the law establishing the Board of Elections, Robeson County’s voting population and overall population have grown and changed., with minorities posting big gains.

In 1990, there were 51,999 registered voters. There are 73,835 voters today.

White registered voters have barely changed in 30 years, from 20,977 in 1990 to 21,243 today.

There are 20,476 black registered voters today compared with 13,354 in 1990.

There are 25,797 American Indian voters today compared with 17,578 in 1990.

The changing numbers do not explain the 2016 election when no American Indian was elected to an at-large seat. One casualty was an American Indian who voted to remove an American Indian superintendent.

Most observers see American Indian voters continuing to grow. An estimated at 1,200 black voters may have left the county after two hurricanes and two floods.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

