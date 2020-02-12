Wet forecasts raises flood worries

The Lumber River, as seen from Stephens Park in Lumberton, has reached a water level of near 17.5 feet Tuesday afternoon, the rainfall expected on Thursday could push the river’s depth closer to 18 feet. The river’s flood stage is 13 feet. The Lumber River, as seen from Stephens Park in Lumberton, has reached a water level of near 17.5 feet Tuesday afternoon, the rainfall expected on Thursday could push the river’s depth closer to 18 feet. The river’s flood stage is 13 feet.

LUMBERTON — When it rains it pours into the Lumber River, and the more rain that falls on an already swollen river the larger the fears of flooding.

A flood warning remains in effect for the river, which was logged at a depth of 17.47 feet at 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, and more rain is on the way.

The river’s flood stage is 13 feet.

Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast, according to the flood warning notice. The river will continue rising to near 17.6 feet by just after midnight Wednesday and then begin falling.

The flood warning notice reads in part, “Impact…At 18.0 feet…Floodwaters deepen in the Pines and Cox’s Pond areas as well as along River Road. Floodwaters may affect Carthage Road. Several homes will become isolated or inundated between the Pepsi plant and the river. Chickenfoot Road, Hestertown Road and Noir Street will be closed.”

The river was at 11.5 feet at N.C. 72 in Lumberton, Stephanie Chavis, director of Robeson County Emergency Management, said late Tuesday afternoon. The river’s water level was 15.7 feet at Fifth and Water streets.

“The Robeson County Emergency Management officials are watching river levels at this time, but do not anticipate any major flooding due to the flow of the Lumber River, which was enhanced by cleanup,” Chavis said Tuesday afternoon.

County Emergency Management officials expect about one-quarter of an inch of rain to fall Thursday, she said. The river is not expected to overflow its banks even though the water level could reach as high as 16 feet.

“We are always concerned with the well-being of our residents and the possibility of flooding for those living on or near the Lumber River,” Chavis said. “We would ask that people in these areas monitor the river level and if at any point they become concerned, we asked that they make contact with Robeson County Emergency Management.”

Residents living near the Lumber River are urged to stay informed, she said. One way to do that is to monitor weather stations and news outlets for flood advisories and warnings.

“Please know that Robeson County Emergency Management is always monitoring and will make the public aware through our CodeRed Mass Notification app, in the event that action needs to be taken,” Chavis said.

The potential for minor to moderate flooding could worsen with just a little more rainfall, said Bill French, director of Emergency Services for the city of Lumberton. Areas such as VFW and Hestertown roads, and the Cox’s Pond area can get flooded even during minor flood threats.

“If it becomes a significant problem we would push out a CodeRed to the affected areas,” French said. “They’re used to it, unfortunately.”

The weather wild card is the rain falling to the west of Robeson County. Some of the rain falling at the higher elevations will flow toward the coast through Robeson County.

Water flowing from the western part of the state to the eastern portion is taken in to account, said Doug Hoehler, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Wilmington;

“It’s all put into the equation that’s part of the forecast,” Hoehler said.

Regardless, the National Weather Service says the river’s high-water crest and the associated flooding risk may last through Feb. 18.

“The river may be delayed in dipping below the flood stage,” Hoehler said.

And the area can’t overlook the possibility of hazardous weather.

“We could have an isolated and possibly severe thunderstorm on Thursday, but nothing like last Thursday,” he said.

About one-half inch of rain is expected to fall on Lumberton Thursday through early Friday. Heavier rainfall is expected farther west, particularly toward the mountains.

“They are going to get hammered,” Hoehler said.

The chance of showers in Robeson County is expected to rise after 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Otherwise Wednesday is forecast to be cloudy with a high near 63. There is a slight chance of a shower Wednesday night, with a low of about 59 degrees.

The forecast for Thursday calls for showers and a high near 75. Showers are to continue into Thursday night.

Friday is expected to be sunny but cooler, with a high only near 52. Friday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies and a low of about 28 degrees.

The sun is expected to stick around Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s high is to be near 48 and Sunday’s about 59.

