Rowland has sewage spill

February 10, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

ROWLAND —The town of Rowland had a discharge of about 14,400 gallons of untreated wastewater on Friday and Saturday from manhole No. 3 on Leach Street near intersection of Canal Street and the wastewater treatment plant and manhole No. 8 located on Canal Street between Church and Jackson streets.

The untreated wastewater was discharged entered Big Shoeheel Creek River Basin.

The Division of Water Resources was notified Friday and is reviewing the matter. For more information, contact the town of Rowland at 910-422-3211. Such spills are required by law to be announced in the media.

Staff report