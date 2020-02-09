Sheriff’s Office releases photos of armed robbers

By: Staff report

PARKTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is circulating two photos that were taken during an armed robbery on Friday of a convenience store with the hope the public can help identify the culprits.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 10:01 p.m. to a call from the Dollar General at 23848 N.C. 71 North in Parkton in reference to a robbery. According to store clerk and customers, two men, who appeared to between the ages of 18 and 24, entered the store with weapons and demanded money. They were driving a 2007 or 2008 Nissan Altima.

One of the men is described as being white, having blue eyes and standing about 6 feet tall. The other is black and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Both men had most of their face hidden.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

