Two charged in shooting that injured man

February 8, 2020 robesonian News 0
RED SPRINGS — Two people from Red Springs face multiple charges in a shooting on Friday that left a 27-year-old man injured.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the dispute followed a running feud between the two parties. A 2-year-old child was in the vehicle of the victim, but was not injured.

Marcus Revels, 27, of Red Springs, was shot in the arm and chest during the confrontation on Buie-Philadephius Road. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover from his injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:48 p.m., deputies responded to the 1500 block of Buie Mills Road in reference to someone being shot.

Kevin Brooks, 42, and Donelia Bryant, 37, both of Lulu Drive, Red Springs, were arrested and each is charged with felony conspiracy, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun and injury to personal property.

Brooks was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $280,000 secured bond and Bryant under a $106,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910- 671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

