Two charged in shooting that injured man

LUMBERTON — County officials hope to complete the process of moving into the new administrative building on North Chestnut Street in a matter of weeks.

The move began on Friday, said Tammy Freeman, clerk to the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. As of Monday evening, the county manager’s office was 90% moved-in.

The building is a step forward for the county, said the clerk, who has worked for the county for more than 35 years in different capacities.

“It’s a long time coming,” Freeman said. “I’m just excited. I think the county deserves it.”

The move from 701 N. Elm St. to the former BB&T building on North Chestnut Street should be complete in about four weeks, if everything goes according to plan, Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue said.

“We are trying to work starting on the fourth floor down so that IT can ensure that all phone lines and computer relocations are working and transferred appropriately,” Blue said.

County Commissioner Tom Taylor said the move to a new location will “offer a fresh start” and help boost morale in county departments. And he is excited about moving in.

“Words can’t explain how I feel,” Taylor said. “I’m just tickled to death.”

The building is “state-of-the-art” and “a showcase” for the county, the commissioner said.

The Board of Commissioners’ new meeting chambers, Veterans Services and the Register of Deeds will be located on the first floor. The Tax Office will occupy the second floor. The third floor will house Human Resources and Computer Operations. The county attorney, county manager, assistant county managers and Finance Department will be on the fourth floor.

The building was given to the county by the Hector MacLean family, and the county paid $615,000 for the parking lot. Originally, projections for the four-story building had the renovation project completed in January 2019. Next the deadline was moved to October 2019 because of weather and the discovery of asbestos, and then to the end of January of 2020.

The move will free up space in the county courthouse, which the administrative building sits to rear of. The current county administration building on Elm Street will be abandoned.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Blue https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_kellie-blue.jpgBlue County administrators hope to complete the process of moving into the new Robeson County administrative building at 500 N. Chestnut St. in about four weeks. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_county3.jpgCounty administrators hope to complete the process of moving into the new Robeson County administrative building at 500 N. Chestnut St. in about four weeks.

Jessica Horne Staff writer