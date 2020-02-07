Schools to operate on 2-hour delay on Friday

February 6, 2020 robesonian Breaking News, News 0

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday for staff and students.

The system says it is a precautionary measure to improve visibility and enhance the safety for all drivers following severe weather Thursday. The delay also ensures there is adequate time for school administrators and designated staff to confirm building conditions are suitable when students arrive at school, according to a statement from the system.

Also:

— Primetime will operate on a two-hour delay.

— The breakfast program is cancelled on school days when a two-hour delay occurs.

— Buses arrive at the designated bus stop two hours later than on a normal school day.

— Most central office employees will report at 10 a.m. unless directed by their immediate supervisor to report earlier.