Franny’s Friends to hold book-signing

February 6, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Franny’s Friends will have cats and dogs available for adoption on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense, which is located at 4327 Fayetteville Road, and there will be a couple of opportunities to support the nonprofit financially.

Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, will be there to sign copies of his new book, “Boots and Me: Life with the King of the Jungle,” with all the day’s profits going to Franny’s Friends. The cost of the book is $15.

Douglas will be there beginning at 11 a.m. There are a limited number of books available.

Also, pet owners can have Valentine’s Day photos taken with their pets.

Anyone considering adopting a pet should email [email protected] for an application to be pre-approved.

