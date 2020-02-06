Patterson to exit as Red Springs chief

Patterson Patterson

RED SPRINGS — The chief of the Red Springs Police Department said Wednesday he plans to retire in June but doesn’t plan to bring his career in law enforcement to an end.

Ronnie Patterson, who assumed the role of Red Springs police chief in 2010, is planning to start a new chapter soon.

“I’m not closing the book on law enforcement,” Patterson said.

The police chief did not deny rumors that he will run for the office of Robeson County sheriff in the future.

“I’m not through with my career in law enforcement yet,” he said. “I’m not denying it.”

Patterson ran for sheriff in 2018, but lost the Democratic primary election to current Sheriff Burnis Wilkins by a vote count of 8,498 to 7,179. There was no Republican candidate so the race was decided during the May primary.

Town Manager David Ashburn said Patterson has not turned in a formal letter of resignation or set a date in June for retirement.

“I have only worked with him for two years,” Ashburn said. “We haven’t agreed on everything but we’ve worked together to get things done.”

Patterson joined the Red Springs Police Department in April 1990 and has since left an impression on many of the people he worked with.

Police Capt. Charles McMillian has worked with Patterson for eight years, and has learned much from the chief.

“One thing that I can say about Chief Patterson is that he’s a man of his word,” McMillian said.

Patterson instilled in him the importance of being respectful, fair and approachable to town residents, the captain said.

“Be friendly with the citizens, be firm, fair and consistent, but still carry out the law and be compassionate,” McMillian said.

He also said Patterson is protective of his town.

“You don’t mess with his citizens,” McMillian said. “Whether you think they’re good or bad, he always treats them the same.”

Former Mayor John McNeill said more than 400 people attended Patterson’s swearing-in ceremony as police chief. There would’ve been more if space would have allowed.

Town residents have a lot of trust in Patterson, and many communicate with him often, McNeill said.

“It’s almost like they have to get in line to tell Ronnie who did it,” the former mayor said. “It’s been that way about 20 to 25 years.”

McNeill was one of three campaign managers for Patterson in 2018. Patterson, once considered the front-runner in the sheriff’s race, stumbled late when it became known he perjured himself while being investigated on a charge of sexual harassment in 2008. There was no finding that he sexually harassed the plaintiff, but he left the department and returned as chief.

Police Maj. Kimothy Monroe, who has worked with Patterson for two years, shared well wishes for the police chief.

“The chief will be missed in many ways, but I know if he is needed, he’ll be there,” Monroe said. “He has given a large part of his life to helping others. Now, it’s time to share his life with his family.”

After devoting 30 years of service to families in the town, he plans to make more time for his own family, Patterson said.

He will miss his coworkers and carrying out his duties to serve town residents, Patterson said.

“I can leave this job knowing that I did not mistreat anybody,” he said.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

