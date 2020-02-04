Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Virginia Baker, Purvis Road, Rowland; Harry Sealey, Beverly Circle, Lumberton; Hailey Britt, Alamac Road, Lumberton; and Crystal Owens, North Third Street, St. Pauls.

The following people reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of an assault by someone with a weapon:

Hunter Scott, Tuscarora Nation Road, Maxton; and Maurice McKoy, N.C. 130 West, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Rikki Morgan, Elijah Road, Orrum; and Jeffery Carter, McLean Road, Lumberton.

Wendy Britt, an employee of Lowe’s Home Improvement, located at 5060 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole from the business two 300-piece mechanic tool sets, valued at $598, and a 129-piece mechanic tool set, valued at $99.97.