Pembroke balks at rezoning for housing for veterans

Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin speaks Monday before the Pembroke Town Council about a plan to build Veterans Village. The village will be mobile home park consisting of 20 homes for veterans who are homeless or “at risk.” Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin speaks Monday before the Pembroke Town Council about a plan to build Veterans Village. The village will be mobile home park consisting of 20 homes for veterans who are homeless or “at risk.”

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Council didn’t sign off on plans to develop a mobile home park for homeless veterans.

At Monday’s meeting, council members heard a presentation from Lumbee Tribe Housing Director Bradley Locklear and Tribal Administrator Freda Porter about the tribe’s plan to build veterans’ village on a nine-acre tract of land on Darkwater Lane, behind the Boys and Girls Club and Tribal Administration Complex.

The village would consists of 20 mobile home lots. Locklear said the tribe would utilize 15 14-by-64-foot surplussed single-wide homes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The homes would be furnished by the tribe.

“This is funded by the tribe,” Locklear said.

The tribe is asking the council to rezone the land from Multi-family District to a Residential District and to issue a conditional-use permit to operate a manufactured home park.

The board tabled the matter until more information can be gathered.

“This just seems different from projects you have done in the past,” Councilman Channing Jones said.

Council Larry McNeill agreed ,and expressed concern with the zoning.

“I just don’t understand the placement in that area,” McNeill said.

The board also tabled plans to build a splash pad at the town’s Recreation Complex. Parks and Recreation Director Phil Harper again came before the board, this time with more than $127,750 promised from 28 sponsors. Harper said the money will be made available over a three-year period.

“I’ve really been beating the bush on this,” Harper said. “I don’t know what more to do.”

At the December meeting. Harper told council members that 25 businesses and three individuals had pledged $96,750 to pay for the construction of a 3,000-square-foot splash pad. Parrot Bay Pools was recommended to build it, and the company estimated the cost at $295,000.

Harper said that he went back to the pool company for a more modest pad that would be about 2,000 square feet and cost about $220,000.

“I still think we should get it closer to the amount,” McNeill said. “Ninety thousand dollars is still a lot to ask from the town.”

Councilman Ryan Sampson disagreed.

“The money is there,” he said.

In other business, the council unanimously accepted an amended letter of conditions from the Rural Housing Authority, under the United States Department of Agriculture, approving funding for the Third Street streetscape project. The department awarded the town a $650,000 Community Facility Grant. The project will include downtown beautification.

The council also awarded Rivers & Associates Inc. the landscape architect contract for a streetscape design project on Union Chapel Road. The Greenville company has expertise that ranges from site surveying and land planning to complex civil and environmental engineering services and water and wastewater facility planning.

The council also:

— Designated a primary fire district within the town limits and added it to the town’s Code of Ordinance. The purpose of the designation is to prevent the construction of certain structures that may be potential fire hazards. The district is encompassed by Second, Vance, Main and Fourth streets.

— Accepted a request from Emmaline Mansfield to gift the town with a mural. Mansfield is a senior art student at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The mural will be part of her Honors College senior project.

— Denied a request to rezone a one-acre tract of land from a Residential District to a Highway Business District for the establishment of a car wash. Sampson recused himself on the grounds of a conflict of interest. Applicant Sandra Locklear first pitched the plan to open Hallelujah Shine Car Wash to the council in December. Jerry Oxendine would be the owner.

— Set a March 2 public hearing date to hear a request to amend the town’s Unified Development Ordinance to add “Public Safety Stations” such as fire stations, police stations and rescue squads as permitted use in a R-8 Residential District. The applicant is the Pembroke Rescue Squad, which currently is in a R-8 District.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Reach Tomeka Sinclair via email at [email protected] or at 910-416-5865.

