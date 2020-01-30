Crime report

Linda Ogan, of Oasis Springs Road in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that while her vehicle was parked at Holiday Inn, located on 101 Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton, someone stole her iPhone 8 Plus valued at $700 from the unlocked vehicle.

Norm Steadman, an employee of U-Haul International located at 29 Van Campen Blvd in Wilmington, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a trailer valued at $5,000 from 1st Choice Towing located at 1001 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Betty Johnson, an employee of JCPenney located at 2910 N. Elm St. in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole clothing valued at $700 from the business.

Jacob Maring, of Seventh Street Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dean’s Auto World, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; and Rachel Kern, Earl Drive, Parkton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Justin Deese, Shawn F. Road, Pembroke; Charlie Collins, Pinwheel Circle, Lumberton; and Sean Baker, Herndon Circle, Lumberton.

David Toler, of East Second Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that while he was walking on a sidewalk on Carthage Road, someone hit him in the head and stole $540 in cash from him.