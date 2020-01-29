Crime report

January 29, 2020

Eugene West, of Oak Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a robbery occurred at his residence.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’ Office:

Allan Wright, U.S. 74 West, Rowland; Latoi Jones, Wire Grass Road, Orrum; and Saiquan Williams, Midway Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Henry Locklear, Deltons Road, Lumberton; Tami Noftz, Chason Road, Lumber Bridge; Marshall Wynn, Lummie Drive, Lumberton; and Monie Scott, Ambay Road, Pembroke.