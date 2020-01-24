Two-vehicle accident kills Rowland woman

By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — A 76-year-old Rowland woman was killed Thursday and a 78-year-old Pembroke man suffered serious injuries when their vehicle was struck broadside by a tractor-trailer, according to the state Highway Patrol.

According to a report by Trooper J.D. Jacobs, who investigated the accident, the driver of the tractor-trailer, Kelly Ammons, of Fayetteville, was not at fault in the accident, which occurred about 3 p.m. on N.C. 71, about four miles north of Red Springs.

According to the report, Sadie Foust, of 3507 Union School Road, Rowland, was driving a 2006 Buick passenger car north on N.C. 71 with Dallas Revels, of 1577 Canal Road, Pembroke, in the vehicle as a passenger.

The 18-wheel Kenworth was also traveling north on N.C. 71 at about 55 mph and the accident happened when Ammons tried to pass the Buick and Foust attempted to make a left-hand turn into a private driveway. The Kenworth hit the Buick on the driver’s side, killing Foust and causing serious injuries to Revels, who was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The tractor-trailer, which was hauling logs, overturned, but the report said Ammons did not suffer any serious injuries.

The Buick was destroyed and the Kenworth heavily damaged. Traffic was delayed as the vehicles and the logs had to be cleared from the highway.

All of those involved in the accident were properly restrained.

