Work to close Preston Road stretch

January 23, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of Preston Road near Maxton will be closed for five days beginning Monday so a pipeline beneath the roadway can be replaced.

The section will be closed to traffic in both directions during work hours Monday through Jan. 31. Work is to take place 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The detour will be Red Bank Road to Hezikiah Road back to Preston Road.

