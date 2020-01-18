LUMBERTON — More than a half million tons of coal ash has been removed from the basin at the Duke Energy Weatherspoon plant in Robeson County, according to utility company spokesmen.
That news was released in the wake of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Jan. 2 announcement that the state had reached an agreement with Duke Energy to excavate nearly 80 million tons of coal ash at six facilities. The $1.5 billion agreement covers on-site landfills at the Allen, Belews Creek, Cliffside, Marshall, Mayo and Roxboro sites. The Weatherspoon plant, located at 491 Power Plant Road in Lumberton, was not included in the agreement that also settled various legal disputes between Duke Energy and parties that include environmental and community groups.
“The reason you don’t hear about Weatherspoon is because we reached the Weatherspoon solution, and that was the solution reached with the environmental groups and state regulators,” said Bill Norton, a Duke Energy spokesman.
That solution was reached with environmental groups and state regulators about two years ago. It was sparked by concerns that water was leaking from the basin that contained 2.5 million tons of coal ash and the tainted water was flowing into the nearby Lumber River. The original plan called for the ash to be dried and then shipped to South Carolina, where it would be deposited in abandoned mines. Environmental concerns were raised and that plan was halted.
The coal ash still is being shipped to South Carolina, said David McNeill, manager of a Duke Energy district that covers eight counties, including Robeson County. Now the ash is being recycled as filler for the making of concrete.
To date, 525,648 tons of coal ash has been removed, he said. That leaves about 1.6 million tons.
“That has to be out by August 2028,” Norton said. “But if we can get it done before then, we certainly will.”
The coal ash was a byproduct of electrical power at a plant that began commercial operations in 1948 using three coal-powered units and four oil-fueled combustion turbines. At the time the power plant was owned and operated by Carolina Power & Light, which was founded in 1908. Carolina Power & Light merged with Florida Power in 2000 to form Progress Energy, which merged with Duke Energy in 2012, creating Duke Energy Progress.
Operations at the Weatherspoon plant were ceased in 2011, McNeill said. Since then, the plant has been decommissioned and demolished. The coal ash basin, which is surrounded by a fence, was left behind to return to a natural state. Most of the unlined basin is now covered by grass and trees.
Duke Energy continues to monitor the basin out of public safety and environmental concerns, he said. The monitoring continues today.
“We do surface water testing for the adjacent river, and we do that several times a year,” Norton said.
The testing shows the water was safe when the power plant was active and is safe now, he said.
The issue of coal ash and its possible contamination is not limited to North Carolina. It drew national attention after a spill in Tennessee in 2008.
Cleanup became a priority in North Carolina after a 2014 leak from a Duke Energy site left coal ash coating 70 miles of the Dan River on the state’s border with Virginia.
Duke Energy pleaded guilty in 2015 to federal environmental crimes after an investigation found the company allowed coal ash dumps at five power plants to leak toxic waste into water supplies. The company agreed to pay $102 million in fines and restitution.
In 2018, Duke Energy agreed to pay a $156,000 penalty for similar state environmental violations at three other power plants after pollution entered groundwater and the adjoining Catawba and Broad rivers.
Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974. The Associated Press contributed to this report.