Human trafficking highlighted during free event on Saturday

LUMBERTON — Human trafficking and efforts to stop will be discussed on Saturday during a free event designed to make the public safer.

The Robeson County Rape Crisis Center has partnered with Veronica Hardy, a licensed clinical social worker, to “start a conversation” about anti-trafficking efforts in the community, said Virginia Locklear, the center’s executive director. The event is to take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ruby Doub McMillan Fellowship Center, located at 1000 Wesley Pines Road in Lumberton.

“If we do have victims in our county, we want to be a resource,” Locklear said.

The event was prompted by questions about human trafficking from the public, Locklear said. The center, which offers free and confidential counseling, has received training from the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission and the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault to serve victims of human trafficking.

“Lumberton is just a prime location where human trafficking can happen,” Hardy said.

Human trafficking is a form of slavery in which victims are forced to provide work or services commercially for the profit of another individual or organization, or forced into the sex trade.

In 2018, North Carolina ranked 10th in the nation, with 287 trafficking cases reported. The top three states were California, 1,656; Texas, 1,000; and Florida, 767, according to the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline. Nationally during 2018, 10,949 human trafficking cases were reported to a hotline and 23,078 survivors and 5,859 potential human traffickers were identified.

“It’s prevalent across the nation, not just in North Carolina, but North Carolina is unique,” said Carl Wall, special agent in charge of the State Bureau of Investigation’s human trafficking unit.

What makes the state unique is its large interstate system, agricultural communities, and military units, he said. These make the state vulnerable to trafficking.

“I-95 being the corridor north and south makes for fertile ground in Robeson County,” Wall said.

In 2017, the N.C. General Assembly gave jurisdiction of human trafficking cases to the SBI. Wall became the special agent in charge of the unit on July 16, 2018.

In 2019, the unit performed 16 operations across the state and identified 53 victims, the oldest victim being 37 years old and the youngest 15, he said.

On Oct. 22, 2019, a Robeson County operation led to the arrest of 28-year-old Andrew Francisco Daw of Fayetteville, according to information from the SBI. Four trafficking victims were identified during the operation.

Operations are typically performed by a team of about 15 law enforcement officers and three of the 16 collateral duty SBI agents from across the state. The team first sets up in a hotel or motel before using Spotlight, special law enforcement software that collects sex ads and data specific to the location from the internet. Officers then pose as a client to bait victims and their traffickers to meet them.

Wall said the team uses a “victim-centered” approach and does not arrest victims of sex or labor trafficking.

Instead, police arrest traffickers and offer victims a way out, Wall said. Usually, a nonprofit, such as 5 Sparrows, is present during the operation to provide counseling and resources to help victims.

Over time, through coercion, victims become dependent on abusers to provide for them, he said. On average it takes six encounters with victims before they are rescued, he said.

“A lot of these people don’t understand what they are doing is not normal,” Wall said. “Because it’s normal to them.”

There are signs to look for when it comes to sex and labor trafficking, Wall said. Victims don’t make eye contact or communicate with others when their trafficker is near. Often, the trafficker maintains control and speaks for the other person. Sometimes, two individuals don’t look like they “belong” together.

“We tell the public if they see something, say something,” Wall said.

Speaking up can be as simple as using social media, Hardy said.

“Even if it’s just a post on your Facebook to just create awareness,” she said. “I would like to motivate people to take action.”

Wall said parents should monitor their child’s social media use.

“Be aware of who’s talking to your children,” Wall said. “Individuals prey on young people who just don’t know any better.”

What begins as an innocent friendship can quickly change as the trafficker asks for explicit photos and begins efforts to control the child.

Wall also warned against meeting someone in person with whom contact has been solely through social media.

“Never go and meet somebody that you don’t already know,” he said. “Never meet someone alone.”

