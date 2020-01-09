Grants available from tobacco commission

January 9, 2020
By: Staff report

RALEIGH — The NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission has made application information available for its 2020 grant cycle.

Money will be awarded in the fall for selected innovative projects. Application information is online at www.tobaccotrustfund.org for qualifying organizations. The deadline for applications submission is March 6.

“The NCTTFC is always interested in job creation in current or former tobacco-dependent regions and funding projects that have the potential to generate additional income for farmers and those in the industry,” said William H. “Bill” Teague, chairman of the commission. “Applications will be accepted online for innovative projects within North Carolina. Selected projects should expect to start in November of 2020.”

The NCTTFC was established in 2000 by the N.C. General Assembly to help members of the tobacco community including farmers, tobacco workers and related businesses. Its original funding was established through tobacco industry annual payments as a result of the Master Settlement Agreement. Funding is now appropriated to the NCTTFC, which then reviews, selects and disperses the funds to grant projects.

Past projects includes fair and farmers market improvements, cost-share grant programs for farmers, training for qualified farm family members in community colleges, researching alternative crops and support of agricultural education programs.

More information can be found at the NCTTFC’s website at www.tobaccotrustfund.org, or by calling 919-733-2160.

