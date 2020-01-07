County working on new subdivision rules

LUMBERTON — A seventh Robeson County resident tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19, according to county officials.

The newest coronavirus patient tested positive in a neighboring state. County government is not identifying the patient or the state.

“The individual acquired the virus from a coworker at the worksite in the neighboring state. The person is in the age group that has tested positive the most nationally: 18 to 49 years old. The person has not been hospitalized and remains at the residence within the county,” the government statement reads in part.

The number county residents to test positive for COVID-19 has gone from three to seven in less than a month.

The sixth patient, a middle-aged person with no travel history, tested positive Tuesday at a local hospital, according to the county Department of Public Health. This person’s infection was confirmed after the patient was tested a local hospital, which was not identified by the Health Department.

The fifth positive case of COVID-19 in Robeson County, which was reported Monday, involves an older person with a travel history. The fourth county case also was reported Monday, and the patient is an elderly resident with no travel history.

The third coronavirus patient is an older person who visited family members in New Jersey beginning in February and was hospitalized in that state.

The first two cases in the county were linked by exposure, according to the county Health Department. The second case was reported March 24, and the patient was said to have been in close contact with the first county resident to test positive. The first case was reported the weekend before. This person had traveled recently to Washington, D.C., and developed symptoms on March 12.

County Health Department Bill Smith continues to urge residents to observe social distancing, limit trips outside the home, not go to work or go out if sick, and to wash their hands repeatedly in order to impede the spread of COVID-19. Residents also should follow the stay-at-home order and not gather in groups of 10 or more.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home on March 27. It went into effect at 5 p.m. March 30 and is to last 30 days, unless extended or rescinded. The order mandates that people not leave their homes except for work that’s considered essential, to get food, going to the doctor or exercising. It also bans groups of more than 10 people, and instructs people who are outdoors to stay 6 feet apart.

Smith assures residents that Robeson County, because of its low-density population, will not see the major coronavirus-related problems that have developed in large cities. Reports indicate that among those problems are the lack of medical supplies and of ventilators.

Southeastern Health leaders have said the health-care company is well-stocked with the supplies needed to treat COVID-19 patients. And the company has plenty of ventilators, Southeastern Health’s Incident commander said Wednesday.

“Southeastern Regional Medical Center has 25 ventilators, plus three lent to us by Robeson Community College, for a total of 28 ventilators,” said Jason Cox, who also is a Southeastern Health vice president and is SRMC’s chief operating officer.

The company also has 14 anesthesia machines and eight Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure machines that can be utilized to provide ventilator support to patients in a crisis, he said.

“If additional ventilator support is required, we can request from North Carolina Emergency Operations Center,” Cox said.

Lumberton’s resident state lawmaker on Wednesday passed along information from the state Department of Commerce about unemployment insurance during the pandemic.

“First, for those having trouble accessing the Division of Employment Security, there have been immediate actions taken to respond to the huge surge of unemployment claims,” the Democrat said. “DES is aware of issues people are having accessing their online accounts and long wait times to speak to someone at the Customer Call Center.”

The Commerce Department is working to ensure claimants do not miss out on any weeks of eligibility because of the high call volume, Graham said. A claim will begin the week when the claimant attempted to file. Locked accounts will automatically unlock after 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, a claimant can try to sign in again or reset his or her password. Claimants can send an email to NCDESpasswordhelp@nccommerce.com for help.

“As to when you will receive payment, by law your last employer is given 10 days to respond to DES about your claim,” Graham said. “No payment will be released until after this 10-day period. If there are no issues with your claim, it will take approximately 14 days from the time you file your claim to receive your first payment.”

The federal CARES Act, signed in to law on March 27 by President Donald Trump, provides for three temporary unemployment compensation programs because of COVID-19. The first provides an extra $600 in weekly benefits. The second provides up to 13 additional weeks of benefits for people who exhaust their state benefits. The third is Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which is assistance for people who are not typically eligible for state unemployment benefits, such as independent contractors of self-employed workers.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation provides an extra $600 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits paid for weeks after March 29. The program is expected to end on or before July 31, 2020.

The federal Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is reminding employers it is illegal to retaliate against workers because they report unsafe and unhealthy working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic. Acts of retaliation can include terminations, demotions, denials of overtime or promotion, or reductions in pay or hours.

“Employees have the right to safe and healthy workplaces,” said Loren Sweatt, principal deputy assistant secretary. “Any worker who believes that their employer is retaliating against them for reporting unsafe working conditions should contact OSHA immediately.”

Workers have the right to file a whistleblower complaint online with OSHA, or by calling 1-800-321-OSHA, if they believe their employer has retaliated against them for exercising their rights under the whistleblower protection laws enforced by the agency, according to the Labor Department.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor