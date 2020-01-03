City, county accepting Christmas trees

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
Although trees will not be turned into recyclable mulch this year, county residents have until Jan. 18 to dispose of living Christmas trees at the county’s 20 compaction sites. After that, disposal will only be available at the landfill. The city of Lumberton also will collect trees for disposal at no cost.

LUMBERTON — The tradition of turning live Christmas trees into mulch is being buried at the county landfill.

“We no longer mulch our yard waste, our Christmas trees like that,” said Gene Walters, director of Robeson County Solid Waste.

The county did away with the recycling measure because the mulch was not being used, he said.

“We can’t hardly give that stuff away,” Walters said. “No one’s interested in taking it.”

Instead, the trees will be buried like other garbage brought to the landfill.

“We spread it, compact it and cover it with soil,” Walters said.

County residents have until Jan. 18 to dispose of living Christmas trees at any of the county’s 20 compaction sites, he said.

Collection site hours of operation are Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m., according to the Robeson County Solid Waste website.

“There’s no cost for what we take at most sites,” Walters said.

Those unsure of materials accepted at compaction sites should ask site workers or visit robesoncountysw.org, he said.

After the deadline, trees will only be accepted at the county landfill, located at 246 Landfill Road in St. Pauls, Walters said. Trees can be disposed of there at no cost.

Trees will be accepted from county residents, excluding commercial or industrial businesses, he said. The trees should not have any decorations, such as lights, ornaments or other non-organic materials, when they are disposed of.

Robert Armstrong, director of Lumberton Public Works, said the city will provide curbside pickup and dispose of the trees at no cost.

“We will collect trees curbside for all residential customers and small commercial customers who participate in the city’s curbside collection service,” Armstrong said.

There is no deadline for city curbside pickup.

Trees can be placed curbside with regular debris and they will be picked up along each neighborhood’s regular route. The trees then will be taken to the county landfill.

Jessica Horne

Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

