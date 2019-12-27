Age to buy tobacco rises to 21

LUMBERTON — The director of the Robeson County Health Department is pleased with federal legislation that raises the age requirement for the purchase of tobacco products from 18 to 21, but says North Carolina needs to do more.
“Overall I am not opposed to anything that will reduce smoking rates,” Bill Smith said. “Robeson still has nearly one-fourth of its pregnant women smoking, as self-reported, 50 years after the surgeon general’s warning. Raising the age to purchase to 21 is actually a step taken when states have accomplished other steps.”
The Food and Drug Administration officially changed the minimum age limit on Friday, in accordance with language contained in a $1.4 trillion spending package signed in to law on Dec. 20 by President Donald Trump. The spending package bumps the purchasing age of tobacco products, e-cigarettes and vaping devices.
Smith said North Carolina should raise taxes on tobacco purchases to diminish the demand for them, which he said should have been followed by the addition of “smoke free” workplaces. Doing so could have addressed many more issues, he said.
“We will not get a tax increase to pay for treatment and prevention, our enforcement is so low we are in jeopardy of losing federal prevention funds and workplaces are not smoke-free, except restaurants,” Smith said.
Twenty-seven percent of Robeson County residents are smokers, according to a report by the North Carolina Institute of Medicine. That is well above the state average of about 17%.
“We will do little when it goes to self-determination — the school board refused to make schools tobacco free — a state law made them do it. Big Tobacco still rules the state as local rules are prohibited,” Smith said.
Tobacco was once the leading industry in Robeson County, but is a shell of its former self locally.
An October 2018 report by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health stated that the use of tobacco products like e-cigarettes and cigars by high school students rose 31% between 2011 and 2017.
“Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Worldwide, tobacco use causes more than 7 million deaths per year. If the pattern of smoking all over the globe doesn’t change, more than 8 million people a year will die from diseases related to tobacco use by 2030,” the center’s website reads in part.
In 2018, the center estimated that 13.7%, or 34.2 million, U.S. adults were cigarette smokers.
Last year, 17.1% of adult smokers in North Carolina reported smoking at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime, and smoking daily or some days, according to America’s Health Rankings.
The age change has garnered mixed reactions from local store managers.
“That’s definitely going to affect us, definitely,” said Sarah Melvin, manager of Speedway.
The convenience store and gas station, located at 1703 W. Fifth St., sells a lot of cigars and JUUL e-cigarettes, she said.
“We have a lot of 18 to 25s buying cigars, Grizzly dip,” she said. “If you tell an 18-year-old ‘you can’t by a cigar,’ you’re going to have a problem.”
Lakisha Kerns, manager of Minuteman Food Mart, located at 2887 E. Elizabethtown Road, is less worried.
“All my regular customers are older than 18 to 21,” Kerns said.
ATEX gas station store manager Sam Ahmad said he welcomes the higher age threshold.
“It’s better, much better to be honest,” Ahmad said.
The station, located at 905 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, does not sell vapes or e-cigarettes, but does sell other tobacco products, such as cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, to include chewing tobacco.
Sometimes underage customers send other customers to buy tobacco products for them, he said. But the regulation means “less headaches” for Ahmad, who said customers will be easier to monitor.
