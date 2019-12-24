Board of Commissioners to get 2 new members

Stephens Stephens Cummings Cummings

LUMBERTON — Two new faces, the third and fourth since 2018, will join the Robeson County Board of Commissioners when the governing body convenes after November’s general election.

Neither Jerry Stephens, who has represented District 1 since 2007, nor Raymond Cummings, District 5, filed for re-election. Stephens, who was board chairman until Lance Herndon was elected to the role during the board’s Dec. 2 meeting, has said, without explaining why, that he is retiring from the board. Cummings, who battled health issues for much of 2019, has not said why he is not seeking re-election to the seat he has occupied since 1996.

The prospect of new faces on the board does not trouble Herndon.

“Elections are all part of the process,” Herndon said. “I feel like our obligation is to come together as a board no matter who is elected in order to do the business of the county.”

Herndon joined the board in 2009. Before Faline Dial joined in 2018 to fill the seat once held by Noah Woods, who did not seek re-election after having served on the board since 1990, the member with least number of years on the board was David Edge, who joined in 2010. Then Pauline Campbell was elected by the county Democratic Party in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of her husband, Berlester Campbell, who died Sept. 28, 2018. Campbell became the first African-American female to serve on the board.

Stephens’ ex-wife, Wixie Stephens, is one of three candidates running for the District 1 seat. Also running are Jerry Kinlaw and Tony R. Campbell. All three candidates filed as Democrats. No Republicans filed for the seat, which means the race will be decided during the March 3 primary elections.

Lacy Cummings and Judy Oxendine, both Democrats, are the only candidates to file for the District 5 seat. No Republicans filed for the seat, which sets up a March 3 ballot showdown.

Two Board of Commissioners races will be decided during the Nov. 3 general election.

In the District 3 contest, incumbent Roger Oxendine is facing challenges from Democrat Terry Campbell and Republican John E. Cummings. District 7 incumbent Tom Taylor is running against Republican Steve Martin.

Robeson County’s state General Assembly representation also will be decided on Nov. 3.

Danny Britt Jr., a Republican from Lumberton, has been challenged by Democrat Barbara Yates-Lockamy, of Whiteville, in his bid for re-election to the Senate District 13 seat. Republican Brenden Jones, of Tabor City, faces a challenge from Democrat Tim Heath, of Red Springs, as he seeks re-election to the District 46 seat in the state House of Representatives. The state House District 47 race features incumbent Democrat Charles Graham, of Lumberton, running against Olivia Oxendine, a Republican from Lumberton.

Three of the five races for seats on the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County also will be contested. Only one candidate each filed for the District 1 and District 5 seats. John Simmons is unchallenged for the District 1 seat from which Loistine DeFreece resigned in October after it was revealed she had been serving on the board after moving out of the district. Incumbent Craig Lowry has no opposition in his bid for re-election to the District 5 seat.

The most crowded field of candidates is in the race for three at-large seats. The field includes incumbents Brian Freeman and John Campbell, and former District 1 representative DeFreece. The other candidates are Jacqueline Carthen, Draper T. Bullard, Vonta Leach, Henry B. Brewer, and William Gentry.

In the race for the District 4 seat the contenders are incumbent Charles Bullard and challengers Terry Locklear and Jeffery McNeill. The District 7 seat contest is between Brittany Lovett Pittman, former county Board of Elections Director Gaston (G.L.) Pridgen and Randy Lawson. Lawson is currently a at-large member but is giving that seat up to run in District 7.

All the education board races will be decided during the primary elections because the seats are nonpartisan.

All races for a judge’s seat in Robeson County courts are partisan, but no Republicans filed as candidates. That means the two contested races will be decided on March 3.

Tiffany Peguise-Powers faces Carlton Mansfield in the N.C. Superior Court District 16B Seat 1 race. The seat is becoming vacant with the retirement of Superior Court Judge Frank Floyd.

Superior Court Judge Greg Bell is unopposed for Seat 2.

Greg Bullard and Diane Phillips Surgeon are running for the District 16B Seat 6, which is newly created.

Judith Milsap Daniels is unopposed for Seat 4, and William Moore is unopposed for Seat 5. Both are incumbents.

Also unopposed in a re-election bid is Register of Deeds Vicki L. Locklear.

