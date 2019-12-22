Three killed in accident on I-95

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Three people were killed and others were injured today in a head-on collision on Interstate 95 that occurred near the South Carolina line.

State Highway Patrol Trooper Robbie Perry told WRAL that the accident happened when a southbound vehicle went out of control and crossed the median, hitting a northbound vehicle head-on. Two people in the southbound vehicle were killed, and one in the northbound vehicle.

The accident happened about 4 p.m. near Exit 2.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The Robesonian will update this story as information become available.

